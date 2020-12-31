Dublin, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermoplastic Micro Molding - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Thermoplastic Micro Molding market accounted for $697.22 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,920.16 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are the rising automotive demand, growing disposable income, and increasing applications for micromechanical parts. However, low technological awareness among consumers is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



Thermoplastic micro molding is a highly focused manufacturing process that is used to produce particularly small, high-precision thermoplastic parts and components. The process starts in a tooling department where a mold is created that has a cavity in the shape of the part desired.



By end-user, the medical & healthcare segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the rise in minimally invasive surgery. Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the constantly increasing demand from medical, automotive, and telecom industries.



What the Report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market, By Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

5.3 Polyoxymethylene

5.4 Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)

5.5 Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP)

5.6 Polyethylene

5.7 Polyamide

5.8 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

5.9 Acrylic Plastics

5.10 Polystyrene

5.11 Polycarbonate

5.12 Polypropylene



6 Global Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market, By End User

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Automotive Industry

6.3 Medical & Healthcare

6.4 Manufacturing

6.5 Chemical

6.6 Electronics

6.7 Packaging

6.8 Micro Drive System & Control

6.9 Telecom Fiber Optics

6.10 Communication



7 Global Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Isometric Micro Molding Inc

9.2 SMC CORPORATION

9.3 American Precision Products

9.4 Stamm AG

9.5 Accumold

9.6 Veejay Plastic Injection Molding Company

9.7 Rolla AG

9.8 Micro Molding Solutions Inc

9.9 MTD Micro Molding

9.10 Kamek Precision Tools

9.11 Preci Mold Inc

9.12 Stack Plastics

9.13 Makuta Technics Inc

9.14 Sovrin Plastics

9.15 DONGGUAN SINCERE TECH CO LTD



