The European paints and coatings market is estimated to witness a significant growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 4%, over the forecast period.
The European paints and coatings market is estimated to witness a significant growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 4%, over the forecast period. An increase in the use of protective coatings in the booming offshore wind turbine industry is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The unavailability of adequate substitutes for banned lead chromate used in industrial coatings and increasing prices of raw materials are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.
Key Market Trends
Germany to Dominate the Market
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Importance of Retro-fitting and Improving Efficiency of the Existing Housing Stock Built Before 1970
4.1.2 Rise in the Use of Protective Coatings in the Booming Offshore Wind Turbine Industry
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Unavailability of Substitutes for Banned Lead Chromate Used in Industrial Coatings
4.2.2 Rise in the Prices of Raw Materials
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.5 Regulatory Policy Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Use of Nano Technology in Paints & Coatings
7.2 Increase in the Demand for Bio-based and Eco-friendly Paints & Coatings
