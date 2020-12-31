Dublin, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MVNO Business Plan Financial Modeling Tool" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This configurable Excel spreadsheet provides pro forma information for a five-year projection based on assumptions for the Contendus MVNO. The spreadsheet provides content for analysis and format for modeling your own data to develop an MVNO Business Plan financial assessment.



The MVNO Business Plan Financial Modeling Tool provides two important functions:

Provides guidance to the user regarding what to address for MVNO financial planning

Provides a framework for one's own unique financial modeling for an MVNO launch

This tool is a working Excel spreadsheet with financial modeling including: P&L, COGs, CAPEX, HR Costs, Cash Flow, Other Costs, Drivers and Revenue, Graphs and Summary

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ca6a6e

