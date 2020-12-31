Dublin, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Customer Analytics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Customer Analytics Market to Reach US$10.4 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Customer Analytics estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Data Management/ETL, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.6% CAGR to reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Analytical Tools/ Modules segment is readjusted to a revised 15.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.6% share of the global Customer Analytics market.



The U. S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 13.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Customer Analytics market in the U. S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.56% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13% and 12.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027.



Social Media Analytical Tools Segment Corners a 11.6% Share in 2020



In the global Social Media Analytical Tools segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$375.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Angoss Software Corporation

FICO (Fair Isaac Corporation)

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Pitney Bowes, Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Teoco Corporation

Verint Systems, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Customer Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Customer Analytics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Customer Analytics Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



REST OF WORLD



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 34

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yo6koc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900