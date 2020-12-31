Dublin, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Customer Analytics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Customer Analytics Market to Reach US$10.4 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Customer Analytics estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Data Management/ETL, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.6% CAGR to reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Analytical Tools/ Modules segment is readjusted to a revised 15.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.6% share of the global Customer Analytics market.

The U. S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 13.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Customer Analytics market in the U. S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.56% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13% and 12.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027.

Social Media Analytical Tools Segment Corners a 11.6% Share in 2020

In the global Social Media Analytical Tools segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$375.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Angoss Software Corporation
  • FICO (Fair Isaac Corporation)
  • IBM Corporation
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Pitney Bowes, Inc.
  • SAP SE
  • SAS Institute, Inc.
  • Teoco Corporation
  • Verint Systems, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Customer Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • US Customer Analytics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027
  • Market Analytics

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • European Customer Analytics Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027
  • Market Analytics

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 34

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yo6koc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900