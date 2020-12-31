Dublin, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interface IP - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Interface IP is projected to reach US$1.2 billion by 2025, driven by the growing value of semiconductor intellectual property core as a key asset capable of influencing competitiveness of vendors.
Benefits of semiconductor IP for vendors include ability to accelerate the adoption of new standards; reduce the complexity of designs; revenue generating asset in the form of royalty and licensing revenue. In an industry characterized by blistering pace of change, technology convergence and increased complexity of devices, changing chip architectures towards integrated single chips (System on Chip /SOC designs), and reducing time-to-market, pre-designed IP cores/blocks are becoming increasingly important and valuable.
Leveraging technology for licensing is quickly emerging to be a profitable, lucrative and an important aspect of semiconductor entrepreneurship. Companies are therefore focusing on the creation of successful IP design, given that IP is all about engineering and engineering is all about talent and innovation, the two most important factors influencing success in the semiconductor industry.
Against the backdrop of strong growth of digital consumer electronics characterized by proliferation of consumer IoT and connected devices; robust penetration of smartphones & tablets; convergence of artificial devices and consumer devices; ubiquitous integration of smart microchips in consumer electronics; and creation of an intelligent ecosystem of consumer devices, semiconductor IP is becoming extremely vital to tap into the proffered consumer digitalization opportunities opportunity by offering differentiated and productive semiconductor designs.
Several manufacturers of smart electronics are increasingly looking to integrate SoCs into various devices including smartphones, wireless communication systems, telemetry devices and electrocardiogram machines among others. Also, with a growing number of mixed signal SoC manufacturers incorporating ever growing number of functionalities onto a single chip at moderate cost, the penetration of SoCs in varied applications continues to grow.
The market is also positively impacted by the growing proliferation of wireless technologies. Increasing IoT deployments, rising popularity of mobile computing devices, and rising adoption of IPv6 (Internet Protocol version 6) as a replacement for IPv4 are also leading to the growth of interface IP market.
The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 58.5%. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a 14.4% CAGR over the analysis period supported by the Chinese governments efforts to build a self-sufficient, homegrown semiconductor industry against the backdrop of intensifying U. S.-China trade war. Funding support, favorable policies and R&D push have already resulted in the establishment of several start-ups focusing on AI and machine learning hardware. As the country initiates its long-term plan of reducing dependence on US chip technology, semiconductor entrepreneurship in the country will receive a boost spurring opportunities for the development and monetization of Interface IP.
Asia-Pacific excluding China follows next with a 13.4% CAGR led by established semiconductor manufacturing giants such as Taiwan and South Korea and growing trend towards developing ARM bus protocols like Advanced High-performance Bus (AHB), Advanced Peripheral Bus (APB), Ethernet, Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI), Universal Serial Bus (USB) , and Universal Asynchronous Receiver/Transmitter (UART) as standalone as IP cores/blocks that can be licensed to multiple design houses and for different designs.
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jax50v
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: