Dublin, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Construction Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global data center construction market grew at a CAGR of around 10% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global data center construction market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
Data center construction refers to the collective process of physically constructing a data center facility. The primary focus is on designing and building a data center with the required capacity, disaster tolerance systems and efficient design to perform all the necessary functions.
The infrastructure usually consists of backup power supplies, data communication connections, security devices and air conditioning and fire suppression systems. This ensures that all the resources are optimally utilized, and all the environmental factors are taken into consideration.
Significant growth in the IT industry is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. The rising penetration of connected devices and convenient access to the Internet have increased the demand for data storage systems across the globe.
Furthermore, widespread utilization of big data analytics, cloud-based systems and the Internet of Things (IoT) for computing videos, audio and other formats of data is also driving the market growth. Large data centers are increasingly being constructed across various sectors for enhancing computing ability, memory, networking infrastructure and storage resources.
Additionally, increasing emphasis on the construction of green data centers is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Green data centers use low-emission building materials that aid in creating sustainable ecosystems and ensure efficient waste recycling.
Other factors, including the increasing adoption of liquid cooling technology and direct-to-chip cooling server racks to prevent overheating in data centers, along with extensive infrastructural developments, are expected to drive the market further.
