The global data center construction market grew at a CAGR of around 10% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global data center construction market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Data center construction refers to the collective process of physically constructing a data center facility. The primary focus is on designing and building a data center with the required capacity, disaster tolerance systems and efficient design to perform all the necessary functions.



The infrastructure usually consists of backup power supplies, data communication connections, security devices and air conditioning and fire suppression systems. This ensures that all the resources are optimally utilized, and all the environmental factors are taken into consideration.



Significant growth in the IT industry is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. The rising penetration of connected devices and convenient access to the Internet have increased the demand for data storage systems across the globe.



Furthermore, widespread utilization of big data analytics, cloud-based systems and the Internet of Things (IoT) for computing videos, audio and other formats of data is also driving the market growth. Large data centers are increasingly being constructed across various sectors for enhancing computing ability, memory, networking infrastructure and storage resources.



Additionally, increasing emphasis on the construction of green data centers is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Green data centers use low-emission building materials that aid in creating sustainable ecosystems and ensure efficient waste recycling.



Other factors, including the increasing adoption of liquid cooling technology and direct-to-chip cooling server racks to prevent overheating in data centers, along with extensive infrastructural developments, are expected to drive the market further.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global data center construction market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global data center construction market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the construction type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the facility type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the tier standards?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global data center construction market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Breakup by Construction Type:

Electrical Construction

UPS

Rack PDU (Power Distribution Unit)

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

Others

Mechanical Construction

Cooling Systems

Racks

Others

Breakup by Data Center Type:

Mid-Size Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Large Data Centers

Breakup by Tier Standards:

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Breakup by Vertical:

Public Sector

Oil & Energy

Media & Entertainment

IT & Telecommunication

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



AECOM

DPR construction Inc.

Eaton Corporation Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Holder Construction Company

Legrand SA

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric SE

Tripp Lite

Turner Construction

Vertiv Group Corporation.

