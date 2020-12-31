Dublin, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Attapulgite Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for Attapulgite is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
Major factors driving the market studied are increasing oil & gas drilling activities all over the globe and rising demand for cat litter adsorbent in developed countries. On the flipside, stringent rules & regulations imposed on mining especially in United States and unfavourable conditions arising due to COVID-19 outbreak are the major restraints, which are expected to hinder the growth of market.
Growing demand for attapulgite in paints & coatings segment is expected to offer various lucrative opportunities for the growth of market.
By end-user industry, oil & gas industry is expected to dominate the market owing to the increasing demand from offshore oil & gas drilling activities in North America.
North America region dominated the attapulgite market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as United States and Canada.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Demand from Oil & Gas Industry
Attapulgite, also known as palygorskite, is a magnesium aluminium phyllosilicate. It is a type of fuller's earth having high surface area and porosity.
North America Region to Dominate the Market
North America region is expected to dominate the market for attapulgite during the forecast period. In countries like United States and Canada, owing to increasing demand from various end-user industries such as oil & gas, paints & coatings, medical & pharmaceutical, and cat litter adsorbent, the demand for attapulgite has been increasing in the region.
Competitive Landscape
The attapulgite market is consolidated with top players accounting for a major share of the market. Some of the key companies in the market include Active Minerals., BASF SE, PRATHAM MINECHEM, Oil-Dri Corporation of America., and GEOHELLAS.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Oil & Gas Drilling Activities All Over the World
4.1.2 Rising Demand for Cat Litter Adsorbent in Developed Countries
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Stringent Rules and Regulations Imposed on Mining Especially in United States
4.2.2 Unfavourable Conditions Arising Due to COVID-19 Outbreak
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Colloidal Grade
5.1.2 Sorptive Grade
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Cat Litter Adsorbents
5.2.2 Oil & Gas
5.2.3 Paints & Coatings
5.2.4 Agriculture
5.2.5 Healthcare
5.2.6 Others
5.3 Geography
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Active Minerals
6.4.2 Anhui Boshuo Technology Co., Ltd.
6.4.3 Ashapura Group
6.4.4 BASF SE
6.4.5 GEOHELLAS
6.4.6 Gunjan Minerals
6.4.7 Halliburton
6.4.8 Hudson Marketing Pty Ltd
6.4.9 Jaxon Filtration
6.4.10 Oil-Dri Corporation of America
6.4.11 PRATHAM MINECHEM
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Growing Demand for Attapulgite in Paints & Coatings Segment
7.2 Other Opportunities
