Global Connected Gym Equipment Market to Reach US$1.5 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Connected Gym Equipment estimated at US$255.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 28.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Cardiovascular Training Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 29.7% CAGR to reach US$913.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Strength Training Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 26.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.3% share of the global Connected Gym Equipment market.



The U. S. Accounts for Over 30% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 27.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Connected Gym Equipment market in the U. S. is estimated at US$76.8 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.02% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$250.2 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 27.4% through 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 25.4% and 24.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$250.2 Million by the year 2027.



Other Equipment Segment Corners a 13% Share in 2020



In the global Other Equipment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 24.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$26.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$124.6 Million by the close of the analysis period.



China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$173.1 Million by the year 2027.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Draper, Inc.

eGym GmbH

Johnson Health Tech Co., Ltd.

Les Mills International Ltd.

Life Fitness

Nautilus, Inc.

Paradigm Health & Wellness

Precor, Inc.

Technogym SpA

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Connected Gym Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Connected Gym Equipment Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Connected Gym Equipment Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027

Cardiovascular Training Equipment (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027

Cardiovascular Training Equipment (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Strength Training Equipment (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027

Strength Training Equipment (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027

Other Equipment (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027

Other Equipment (Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Residential (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Residential (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Gym/Health Clubs (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Gym/Health Clubs (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Commercial Users (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027

Commercial Users (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



Market Facts & Figures

Connected Gym Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Connected Gym Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by Segment: 2020 to 2027

Connected Gym Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027

Connected Gym Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Connected Gym Equipment Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

