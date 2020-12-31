Dublin, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Remote Sensing Satellite Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The remote sensing satellite market is poised to grow by $ 4.64 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.



The market is driven by the growing adoption of SATCOM-based systems and equipment, use of remote sensing satellites in mapping forest biomass, and the preference for integrated C4ISR ecosystem.



This study identifies the use of remote sensing satellites in mapping forest biomass as one of the prime reasons driving the remote sensing satellite market growth during the next few years.



The reports on remote sensing satellite market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The remote sensing satellite market analysis includes the type segment and geographical landscapes.



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading remote sensing satellite market vendors that include Airbus SE, Ball Corp., ImageSat International NV, Lockheed Martin Corp., Maxar Technologies Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., Planet Labs Inc., Satellite Imaging Corp., Thales Group, and The Boeing Co..



Also, the remote sensing satellite market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



