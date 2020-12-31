CouncilofEliteAdvisors.com a website that accepts nominees from the top business and personal advisors worldwide is pleased to announce the selected top performers for the week of December 28, 2020.

CouncilofEliteAdvisors.com a website that accepts nominees from the top business and personal advisors worldwide is pleased to announce the selected top performers for the week of December 28, 2020.

Jersey City, NJ , Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COEA recognizes Scott Miller as a top professional in Financial Services - Kennesaw, GA

With over 29 years in the business, Scott has helped hundreds of medical professionals prepare for Retirement by helping them set up initiatives to build, preserve, and help protect their wealth. Extensive expertise has allowed Scott to develop unique insights that help clients mitigate Retirement-killing dangers like inflation and taxes, and create plans for long-term financial stability.

For more information or to contact Scott at www.oneatlantawealthgroup.com

COEA recognizes Sue L. Wong as a top professional in the Financial Services Industry - Daly City, CA

Sue L. Wong, Certified Financial Planner®, helping families over the last 20 years make smart money decisions using tax-efficient wealth-building strategies that pave the way for worry-free retirement.

For more information or to contact Sue at www.swwealthadvisors.com





COEA recognizes Amber and Alejandra Valdovinos as a top professional in Life Insurance - Gig Harbor, WA

Amber and Alejandra, Certified Life Insurance Agents, help fellow millennials replace their banking systems and proactively plan for retirement without compromising on the lifestyles they want to enjoy in the present. They share the secrets of how to use a tax-free money-making system with built-in guarantees to architect meaningful and financially secure lives.

For more information or to contact Amber and Alejandra at https://www.thelegacyladies.org/

COEA recognizes Tim Short as a top professional in the Financial Services Industry - Richmond, VA

“With the recent market volatility, now is the time, more than ever, to work with a trusted financial professional to set a strategic plan in place to secure your retirement savings. Pre-retirees/retirees need to shift their mindset from assets to income because retirement is all about income!”

For more information or to contact Tim at www.welcomehomefp.com

COEA recognizes James M. Comblo as a top professional in Financial Planning - Westchester County, NY

James Comblo, Certified Financial Fiduciary from FSC Wealth Advisors commented on the current state of our tax environment "With taxes near historical lows and set to increase in 2026 or potentially sooner if there is a new president, now is the time to reposition your assets to take advantage of the tax sale."

For more information or to contact James at www.fscwealthadvisors.com

COEA recognizes Leonard M. Rhoades as a top professional in the Financial Services Industry - Grand Rapids, MI

Leonard Rhoades is the Author of the book “The Informed Retiree”. It helps Individuals and Business Owners build their wealth. The book suggests ways to reduce risk and help to reach goals and protect hard work from negligence lawsuits, taxes, stock market, and creditors. Mr. Rhoades has been interviewed on the local news channel 13 for his expertise and information on how to receive his book. His favorite saying “Be Informed, Not Influenced”

For more information or to contact Leonard at www.TheInformedRetiree.com

COEA recognizes Ralph Short as a top professional in Financial Services - Richmond, VA

With an increase in market volatility, the possibility of changing tax laws, and an uncertain economy now is the perfect time to seek a second opinion. Employees and business owners nearing retirement should work with a financial professional to stop the economy, Uncle Sam, and Wall Street from stealing or reducing your retirement. Remember your financial security does not come with instructions!

For more information or to contact Ralph at www.welcomehomefp.com

COEA recognizes James C. Musgrave, CRPC as a top professional in the Retirement Planning Industry - Rockville, MD

James C. Musgrave, CRPC, retirement planning specialist with Research Financial Strategies, commented, "Many assume taxes will go up under the Biden administration. Taxes have to go up eventually regardless of who is in power because, quite simply, our government spends more than it makes in tax revenue. As we don’t know when or how much taxes will increase, we recommend that our clients have money in taxable, tax-deferred and tax-free accounts to have some control over their taxes in retirement.”

For more information or to contact James at www.jimmusgrave.com

COEA recognizes Alaric Goth, AWMA® as a top professional in Financial Planning - Tysons Corner, VA

Alaric Goth, AWMA, Financial Planner with Mcadam LLC commented on the commonly missed opportunity many tech professionals have before them, “Tech professionals can sometimes choose to be compensated with company stock - imagine being paid in an asset that continues to appreciate in value on its own. Despite this, there are a number of tax pitfalls that must be carefully navigated to make the most of this type of compensation to best achieve the individual financial goals of these professionals.”

For more information or to contact Alaric at https://www.linkedin.com/in/alaricgoth/

COEA recognizes Rick Taborda, CFP®, CIMA®, RICP® as a top professional in Financial Planning - Iselin, NJ

Rick Taborda, CFP®, CIMA®, RICP®, helps entrepreneurs and senior executives grow and protect their wealth using the MQ True Wealth Process™.

For more information or to contact Rick at www.lbtwealth.com







