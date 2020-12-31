Dublin, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaged Rice Snacks Market in US 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The packaged rice snacks market in the US is poised to grow by $ 58.20 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.



The market is driven by the rising demand for healthy snacks, rising Asian American population and increasing purchasing power, and growing preference for ready-to-eat snacks.



This study identifies the expansion of retail and online distribution landscape as one of the prime reasons driving the packaged rice snacks market in the US growth during the next few years. Also, the rising prominence of private-label brands and growing availability of multiple flavors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on packaged rice snacks market in the US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current US market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The packaged rice snacks market in the US analysis includes product segment and distribution channel segment.



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading packaged rice snacks market in the US vendors that include Blue Diamond Growers, Element Snacks Inc., General Mills Inc., KAMEDA SEIKA CO. LTD., Kellogg Co., Lundberg Family Farms, PepsiCo Inc., Ricegrowers Ltd., Topco Associates LLC, and Umeya Inc.



Also, the packaged rice snacks market in the US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Rice cakes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rice crisps - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on product segment

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Volume drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Blue Diamond Growers

Element Snacks Inc.

General Mills Inc.

KAMEDA SEIKA CO. LTD.

Kellogg Co.

Lundberg Family Farms

PepsiCo Inc.

Ricegrowers Ltd.

Topco Associates LLC

Umeya Inc.

Appendix



