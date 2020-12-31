Dublin, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Big Data Analytics, AI, and Collaborative Combat Driving the Evolution of Land-based EO/IR CONOPS, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study identifies emerging trends that will have an impact on the EO/IR industry and highlights areas of opportunities in the land segments and also the technology adoption that will potentially add value in terms of helping the security objectives.
All security industry participants and other industry verticals will benefit from this research as this is a growth insight study investigating the potential impact that future technologies will have on the market and how it will evolve during the forecast period. Technology companies who are looking at new avenues to add capabilities to their portfolio will also benefit from this study.
Research Scope
Product Scope: Industry megatrends and defense megatrends
Geographic Scope: Global
End-user Scope: All industries interested in Land EO/IR
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Scope & Methodology
4. General Market Trends
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, 2020
6. Technology
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
8. The Last Word
