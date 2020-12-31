Dublin, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Certification Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market is poised to grow by $ 2.55 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the increasing awareness of end-users, increasing number of data thefts, and need to adhere to regulatory requirements.
This study identifies the growing number of online transactions as one of the prime reasons driving the secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing use of BYOD concept, and increase in the use of IoT technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market vendors that include Aruba Spa, Asseco Group, Comodo Security Solutions Inc., DigiCert Inc., Entrust Datacard Corp., GlobalSign Ltd., GoDaddy Inc., HID Global Corp., Internet Security Research Group, and NortonLifeLock Inc..
Also, the secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Product
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
