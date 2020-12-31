Dublin, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Generation Construction Projects in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
For Europe as a whole, the project pipeline for wind power projects has the highest value, at US$251.5 billion, ahead of nuclear power projects, with US$246.8 billion. These dominate the pipeline, with wind power accounting for 39% of the pipeline by value, ahead of nuclear with a 34% share. The large shares in renewable and nuclear energy reflects the regional drive to lower greenhouse gas emissions in line with the Paris Agreement.
This report provides a detailed analysis of power generation construction projects in Europe, based on projects tracked.
