Dublin, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Biomarkers Through Connected Devices, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
High prevalence of complex diseases, high investments and low success rate associated with drug development, are making the health industry appeal for innovative technologies that can enhance understanding of complex diseases, contribute to the development of personalized treatments, accelerate clinical trial activities, and lower the R&D expenditure of healthcare companies.
Digital biomarkers are quantifiable physiological and behavioral data of a person, which are collected by digital devices, such as wearables and implants to predict health-related outcomes. Digital biomarkers offer a great opportunity to acquire clinically meaningful and objective data, to better understand variations in human health and diseases. Digital biomarkers can be collected cost-effectively by digital or connected tools such as smartwatches, smart bands, and wireless sensors.
In this benchmarking study, the publisher has identified the top 12 key participants in the "Digital Biomarkers Through Connected Devices" space, as the leaders enabling the use of digital biomarkers in the healthcare industry.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment
Companies to Action:
Strategic Insights
Next Steps: Leveraging the Report to Empower Key Stakeholders
Analytics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8mhz2r
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: