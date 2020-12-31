Dublin, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Biomarkers Through Connected Devices, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

High prevalence of complex diseases, high investments and low success rate associated with drug development, are making the health industry appeal for innovative technologies that can enhance understanding of complex diseases, contribute to the development of personalized treatments, accelerate clinical trial activities, and lower the R&D expenditure of healthcare companies.

Digital biomarkers are quantifiable physiological and behavioral data of a person, which are collected by digital devices, such as wearables and implants to predict health-related outcomes. Digital biomarkers offer a great opportunity to acquire clinically meaningful and objective data, to better understand variations in human health and diseases. Digital biomarkers can be collected cost-effectively by digital or connected tools such as smartwatches, smart bands, and wireless sensors.

In this benchmarking study, the publisher has identified the top 12 key participants in the "Digital Biomarkers Through Connected Devices" space, as the leaders enabling the use of digital biomarkers in the healthcare industry.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Introduction to Digital Biomarkers

Growth Environment

Digital Biomarkers Through Connected Devices

Companies to Action:

ActiGraph

Apple

Biofourmis

Fitbit

GlySens

Kinsa Health

MC10

ResMed

Resmetrix Medical

Samsung

Shimmer

Verily

Strategic Insights

Analytics

Benchmarking Future Growth Potential

