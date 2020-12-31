Dublin, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stringent Regulations Driving North American Firefighter PPE Market, 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North American firefighter personal protective equipment (PPE) market generated revenues of $830.7 million in 2019. The high firefighting PPE adoption in North America resulted from stringent National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) regulations and higher adoption of technologically advanced PPE.
With the rise in a decontamination trend, manufacturers are increasingly developing firefighter PPE with enhanced washability features. Increasing wildfires have propelled manufacturers to introduce products focusing on light weight and comfort for long-duration wear. The introduction of connected PPE is coupled with enhanced analytical capabilities to boost the growth of next-generation, technologically advanced PPE in the region.
The US dominated the market in 2019 with an 83.9% ($697.2 million) revenue market share in the region. Canada's firefighter PPE revenue was $133.5 million in 2019. Both the US and Canada have high penetration of voluntary firefighters, accounting for high acceptance of firefighter PPE at affordable prices.
The self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) product segment is expected to have the highest technological innovation, with increasing adoption of telemetry, telecommunication, and global positioning systems (GPS). These add-on technologies are to improve performance and protect users from potential hazards. SCBA is expected to record the highest growth rate, at 2.9%, from 2019-2024.
Among fire helmet categories, type A fire helmets are the most preferred because of the preference for traditional-style helmets. The type B jet-style helmet has a relatively low penetration rate. However, it is expected to witness higher adoption in the forecast period owing to better ergonomic fit, light weight, and better inherent protection of the neck. Leather fire helmets are still in use in North America. However, their adoption rate is much lower than technologically advanced composite helmets constructed from lightweight polymers and other plastics, as well as metal helmets.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Firefighter PPE Market
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Fire Helmet
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis-SCBA
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Turnout Gear
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Fire Gloves
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Fire Boots
8. Growth Opportunity Universe-Firefighter PPE Market
9. Appendix
10. Next Steps
