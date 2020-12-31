Dublin, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in the Americas Spirits Sector" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global spirits sector was valued at US$823,604.3 million in 2019. Over the forecast period, the global spirits sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.7% to reach US$894,041.4 by 2024. Americas was the second largest market in the global spirits sector with value sales of US$162,413.2 million, accounting for a value share of 19.7% in 2019. Americas is set to grow at a value and volume CAGR of 2.5% and 3.8%, respectively, during 2019-2024. Based on the relative performance of countries on multiple metrics, the US, Canada, Panama, and Colombia were shortlisted as high-potential countries, primarily due to the large spirits sector size, projected high-value growth rates, and projected rising per capita value growth levels.
This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of Americas spirits sector, analyzing data from 21 countries in the region. It includes analysis on the following -
- Market Environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category.
- High-potential Countries' Analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption in the various spirits by category across high-potential countries in Americas region. It also provides Risk-Reward analysis of 4 countries across Americas region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.
- Country Deep Dive: Provides the overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high potential countries.
- Success Stories: Provides some of the most compelling spirits manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in Americas region. It also provides a better understanding of how a certain manufacturer achieved success in the sector, and insights.
- Competitive Environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in Americas region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.
- Distribution Analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in Americas spirits sector in 2019. It covers distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, food & drinks specialists, convenience stores, department stores and others, which includes e-retailers, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, on-trade, and other retailers.
- Packaging Analysis*: The report provides percentage share (in 2019) and growth analysis (during 2014-2024) for various pack materials, pack type, closure, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of spirits.
- Challenges and Future Outlook: Provides the challenges and future outlook pertaining to Americas spirits sector.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary
Part 1: Market Environment
Part 2: High-Potential Countries' Analysis
- Top four high-potential countries in Americas
- Overview of high-potential countries in Americas
- Value share of spirits sector as a proportion of overall alcohol by country, 2019
- Change in consumption levels by country and category
Part 3: Country Deep Dive
- Overview of the US spirits sector
- Demographic analysis - The US
- Market size analysis of top 10 cities
- Market size analysis of top 10 cities by categories
- Top 10 cities contribution to volume growth
- Key trends in the US spirits sector
- Overview of Canadian spirits sector
- Demographic analysis - Canada
- Market size analysis of top 10 cities
- Market size analysis of top 10 cities by categories
- Top 10 cities contribution to volume growth
- Key trends in the Canadian spirits sector
- Overview of Panamanian spirits sector
- Key trends in the Panamanian spirits sector
- Overview of the Colombian spirits sector
- Demographic analysis - Colombia
- Market size analysis of top seven cities
- Market size analysis of top seven cities by categories
- Top seven cities contribution to volume growth
- Key trends in Colombian spirits sector
Part 4: Success Stories
- Case study: The Notch Single Malt 15 Year
- Case Study: Sheringham Distillery - Seaside Gin
- Case Study: Roaming Man Tennessee Straight Rye Whiskey
Part 5: Competitive Environment
- Leading companies share in the Americas spirits sector
- Brand share analysis of top 5 companies
- Leading Companies in the Americas spirits sector
- Leading Brands in the Americas spirits sector
- Private label penetration in the Americas spirits sector
Part 6: Distribution Analysis
Part 7: Packaging Analysis
- Growth analysis by key pack material and pack type
- Growth analysis by closure type and primary outer type
Part 8: Challenges and Future Outlook
Companies Mentioned
- Diageo plc
- Pernod Ricard SA
- Bacardi Limited
- Mark Anthony Group Inc
- Brown-Forman Corporation
- Suntory Holdings Ltd
- Boston Beer Co.
- Sazerac Company Inc
- COMPANHIA MULLER DE BEBIDAS
- E. & J. Gallo Winery
