The global spirits sector was valued at US$823,604.3 million in 2019. Over the forecast period, the global spirits sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.7% to reach US$894,041.4 by 2024. Americas was the second largest market in the global spirits sector with value sales of US$162,413.2 million, accounting for a value share of 19.7% in 2019. Americas is set to grow at a value and volume CAGR of 2.5% and 3.8%, respectively, during 2019-2024. Based on the relative performance of countries on multiple metrics, the US, Canada, Panama, and Colombia were shortlisted as high-potential countries, primarily due to the large spirits sector size, projected high-value growth rates, and projected rising per capita value growth levels.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of Americas spirits sector, analyzing data from 21 countries in the region. It includes analysis on the following -

Market Environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category.

High-potential Countries' Analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption in the various spirits by category across high-potential countries in Americas region. It also provides Risk-Reward analysis of 4 countries across Americas region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

Country Deep Dive: Provides the overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high potential countries.

Success Stories: Provides some of the most compelling spirits manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in Americas region. It also provides a better understanding of how a certain manufacturer achieved success in the sector, and insights.

Competitive Environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in Americas region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

Distribution Analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in Americas spirits sector in 2019. It covers distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, food & drinks specialists, convenience stores, department stores and others, which includes e-retailers, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, on-trade, and other retailers.

Packaging Analysis*: The report provides percentage share (in 2019) and growth analysis (during 2014-2024) for various pack materials, pack type, closure, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of spirits.

Challenges and Future Outlook: Provides the challenges and future outlook pertaining to Americas spirits sector.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive summary



Part 1: Market Environment



Part 2: High-Potential Countries' Analysis



Top four high-potential countries in Americas

Overview of high-potential countries in Americas

Value share of spirits sector as a proportion of overall alcohol by country, 2019

Change in consumption levels by country and category

Part 3: Country Deep Dive

Overview of the US spirits sector

Demographic analysis - The US

Market size analysis of top 10 cities

Market size analysis of top 10 cities by categories

Top 10 cities contribution to volume growth

Key trends in the US spirits sector

Overview of Canadian spirits sector

Demographic analysis - Canada

Market size analysis of top 10 cities

Market size analysis of top 10 cities by categories

Top 10 cities contribution to volume growth

Key trends in the Canadian spirits sector

Overview of Panamanian spirits sector

Key trends in the Panamanian spirits sector

Overview of the Colombian spirits sector

Demographic analysis - Colombia

Market size analysis of top seven cities

Market size analysis of top seven cities by categories

Top seven cities contribution to volume growth

Key trends in Colombian spirits sector

Part 4: Success Stories



Case study: The Notch Single Malt 15 Year

Case Study: Sheringham Distillery - Seaside Gin

Case Study: Roaming Man Tennessee Straight Rye Whiskey

Part 5: Competitive Environment

Leading companies share in the Americas spirits sector

Brand share analysis of top 5 companies

Leading Companies in the Americas spirits sector

Leading Brands in the Americas spirits sector

Private label penetration in the Americas spirits sector

Part 6: Distribution Analysis



Part 7: Packaging Analysis

Growth analysis by key pack material and pack type

Growth analysis by closure type and primary outer type

Part 8: Challenges and Future Outlook



Companies Mentioned



Diageo plc

Pernod Ricard SA

Bacardi Limited

Mark Anthony Group Inc

Brown-Forman Corporation

Suntory Holdings Ltd

Boston Beer Co.

Sazerac Company Inc

COMPANHIA MULLER DE BEBIDAS

E. & J. Gallo Winery

