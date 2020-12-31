MONTREAL, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intema Solutions Inc. (“Intema” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: ITM, OTCMKTS: ITMZF) is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Lazarus Growth to assist with its growth initiatives in the iGaming and eSports sectors.



“Following the closing of our private placement, we decided to proceed with the search and evaluation of opportunities in the iGaming and eSports sectors, which have enjoyed significant growth in recent years. Lazarus Growth has strong expertise and represents the interests of many of the world's leading operators, providers and regulators in these sectors. Their mandate will mainly consist of assisting us in our research and negotiations with the companies that will be targeted,” said Laurent Benezra, President and CEO of Intema.

The global online gambling (iGaming) market size is expected to reach US$102.97 billion by 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% from 2019 to 2025, according to a report by Grand View Research, Inc. (August 2019). The market is expected to gain traction over the forecast period. Growing popularity of betting across the globe and the freemium model in online gambling are among the potential opportunities likely to unfold in the next few years. For its part, the global eSports market was valued at US$1.1 billion in 2019, and, according to Grand View Research, Inc. (June 2020), is expected to expand at a CAGR of 24.4% to reach US$6.8 billion in 2027. The market is expected to grow on account of the increasing popularity of video games, rising awareness of eSports and increasing mobile usage in emerging countries.

About Intema Solutions Inc.

Intema has been simplifying and optimizing the online marketing activities of medium and large companies through innovative technologies and cutting-edge expertise for over 20 years. A Canadian leader in permission-based email marketing, Intema provides a wide range of products and services, including SMS, content and predictive AI marketing, as well as related professional services. For more information, please visit our corporate website at intema.com .

