Statistics is a useful decision-making tool in the clinical research arena. When working in a field where a p-value can determine the next steps on development of a drug or procedure, it is imperative that decision makers understand the theory and application of statistics.



Much statistical software is now available to professionals. However, this software was developed for statisticians and can often be daunting to non-statisticians. How do you know if you are pressing the right key, let alone performing the best test?



This seminar provides a non-mathematical introduction to biostatistics and is designed for non-statisticians. And it will benefit professionals who must understand and work with study design and interpretation of findings in a clinical or biotechnology setting.



The focus of the seminar is to give you the information and skills necessary to understand statistical concepts and findings as applies to clinical research, and to confidently convey the information to others.



Emphasis will be placed on the actual statistical (a) concepts, (b) application, and (c) interpretation, and not on mathematical formulas or actual data analysis. A basic understanding of statistics is desired, but not necessary.

Key Topics Covered:



Lecture 1 (45 Mins) - Why Statistics?

Do we really need statistical tests?

Sample vs. Population

I'm a statistician not a magician! What statistics can and can't do

Descriptive statistics and measures of variability

Lecture 2 (45 Mins) - The many ways of interpretation

Confidence intervals

p-values

effect sizes

Clinical vs. meaningful significance

Lecture 3 (45 Mins) - Common Statistical Tests

Comparative tests

Regression analysis

Non-parametric techniques

Lecture 4 (45 Mins) - Bayesian Logic

A different way of thinking

Bayesian methods and statistical significance

Bayesian applications to diagnostics testing

Bayesian applications to genetics

Lecture 5 (45 Mins) - Interpreting Statistics - Team Exercise

Team Exercise: Review a scientific paper and learn how to

Interpret statistical jargon

Look for reproducibility, transparency, bias, and limitations

Convey information coherently to non-statisticians

Lecture 6 (45 Mins) - Study power and sample size

Review of p-value, significance level, effect size

Formulas, software, and other resources for computing a sample size

Lecture 7 (45 Mins) - Developing a Statistical Analysis Plan

Using FDA guidance as a foundation, learn the steps and criteria needed to develop a statistical analysis plan (SAP)

An SAP template will be given to all attendees

Lecture 8 (45 Mins) - Specialized topics/Closing Comments/Q&A

Comparing Survival Curves

Pharmocokinetics/Pharmacodynamics (PK/PD)

Taking a holistic view to study design and interpretation

Question and Answer session

Speaker



Elaine Eisenbeisz is a private practice consultant based in Southern California. She has over 20 years of experience in creating data and information solutions for industries ranging from governmental agencies and corporations, to start-up companies and individual researchers. In addition to her technical expertise, Elaine possesses a talent for conveying statistical concepts and results in a way that people can intuitively understand.



Elaine's love of numbers began in elementary school where she placed in regional and statewide mathematics competitions. She attended University of California, Riverside, as a National Science Foundation Scholar, where she earned a B.S. in Statistics with a minor in Quantitative Management, Accounting. Elaine completed her graduate certification in Applied Statistics with Texas A & M University. Gig 'em Aggies! Currently, she is finishing her graduate work in Applied Statistics at Rochester Institute of Technology.



