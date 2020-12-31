Dublin, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Radiation Hardened & Radiation Tolerant Electronics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Radiation Hardened Electronic Devices and Components involve the production of electronic components by hardening through radiation. Insulating substrates such as SOI (Silicon on Insulators), SOS (Sapphire) are used primarily. The hardened components have a special purpose of withstanding otherwise damaging radiations (radiation immunity) particularly a serious problem in the design of components for artificial satellites, spacecraft, military aircraft, nuclear power stations, and nuclear weapons and other computing devices. The market is affected by the high operating costs and low volume nature of the space market. But defense and aerospace are the main driving force that has been holding the industry from collapsing over the past 10 years.



The market has been segmented by geography as North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW). Market size and forecast is provided for each of these regions.



A detailed qualitative analysis of the factors responsible for driving and restraining the growth of the Radiation Hardened components is discussed in the report. Market shares of the key players for 2020-25 are provided.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Radiation Hardened Electronic Devices and Components Market - Overview

1.1. Definitions and Scope



2. Radiation Hardened Electronic Devices and Components Market - Executive summary

2.1. Market Revenue, Market Size and Key Trends by Company

2.2. Key Trends by type of Application

2.3. Key Trends segmented by Geography



3. Radiation Hardened Electronic Devices and Components Market

3.1. Comparative analysis

3.1.1. Product Benchmarking - Top 10 companies

3.1.2. Top 5 Financials Analysis

3.1.3. Market Value split by Top 10 companies

3.1.4. Patent Analysis - Top 10 companies

3.1.5. Pricing Analysis



4. Radiation Hardened Electronic Devices and Components Market Forces

4.1. Drivers

4.2. Constraints

4.3. Challenges

4.4. Porters five force model



5. Radiation Hardened Electronic Devices and Components Market -Strategic analysis

5.1. Value chain analysis

5.2. Opportunities analysis

5.3. Product life cycle

5.4. Suppliers and distributors Market Share



6. Radiation Hardened Electronic Devices and Components Market - By Products (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

6.1. Market Size and Market Share Analysis

6.2. Application Revenue and Trend Research

6.3. Product Segment Analysis



7. Radiation Hardened Electronic Devices and Components Market - By Materials (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

7.1. Silicon.

7.2. Silicon Carbide

7.3. Gallium Nitride

7.4. Hydrogenated Amorphous Silicon



8. Radiation Hardened Electronic Devices and Components Market - By Product-Type (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

8.1. Custom-Made

8.2. Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (Cots)



9. Radiation Hardened Electronic Devices and Components - By End Use Industry(Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

9.1. Segment type Size and Market Share Analysis

9.2. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

9.3. Application Segment Analysis by Type



10. Radiation Hardened Electronic Devices and Components - By Geography (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

10.1. Radiation Hardened Electronic Devices and Components Market - North America Segment Research

10.2. North America Market Research (Million / $Billion)

10.3. Radiation Hardened Electronic Devices and Components - South America Segment Research

10.4. South America Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

10.5. Radiation Hardened Electronic Devices and Components - Europe Segment Research

10.6. Europe Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

10.7. Radiation Hardened Electronic Devices and Components - APAC Segment Research

10.8. APAC Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)



11. Radiation Hardened Electronic Devices and Components Market - Entropy

11.1. New product launches

11.2. M&A's, collaborations, JVs and partnerships



12. Radiation Hardened Electronic Devices and Components Market Company Analysis

12.1. Market Share, Company Revenue, Products, M&A, Developments

12.2. Honeywell Electronics

12.3. BAE Systems

12.4. ST Microelectronics and others



13. Radiation Hardened Electronic Devices and Components Market -Appendix



