Dublin, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Women Wear Consumption Market by Type (Western Wear, Traditional Wear, Sports Wear, Intimate Wear, Accessories, Others), by Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Online, Others), by Company, by Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indian Women Wear Consumption Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period.
The Indian Women Wear Consumption Market is driven by the increasing working women population. Additionally, growing influence of social media on the ongoing fashion trends is further expected to propel the market through 2025.
Furthermore, ongoing experimentations related to fashion and clothing by various fashion bloggers and designers is expected to spur the market growth during the forecast period.
The Indian Women Wear Consumption Market is segmented based on type, distribution channel, company and region. Based on distribution channel, the market can be categorized into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, exclusive stores, online and others. The specialty stores segment is expected to dominate the market on account of more customer reliability and dependence on them.
Additionally, these provide exposure and accessibility to large number of brands and products. The online segment is expected to register significant growth owing to the benefits such as doorstep delivery, easy price comparisons, convenience, better prices, among others.
The major players operating in the Indian Women Wear Consumption Market are Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M), The Gap, Inc, Shoppers Stop Ltd., Zara India Ltd., Forever 21, Inc., Pantaloons Fashion & Retail, Global Desi, Allen Solly, Lifestyle, Trent (TATA Group- (Westside)) and others.
Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.
Years considered for this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on India Women Wear Consumption Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customers/Customer Insights
6. India Women Wear Consumption Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Type (Western Wear, Traditional Wear, Sports Wear, Intimate Wear, Accessories, Others)
6.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Exclusive Stores, Online, Others)
6.2.3. By Region (North, East, South, West)
6.2.4. By Company
6.3. Product Market Map
7. India Western Wear Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Distribution Channel
8. India Traditional Wear Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Distribution Channel
9. India Sports Wear Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Distribution Channel
10. India Intimate Wear Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Distribution Channel
11. India Accessories Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Distribution Channel
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers/Opportunities
12.2. Challenges/Restraints
13. Profile of Indian Consumer
14. Top 5 Lifestyle Trends
15. Market Trends & Developments
16. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
17. India Economic Profile
18. Competitive Landscape
18.1. Company Profiles
18.1.1. Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M)
18.1.2. The Gap, Inc
18.1.3. Shoppers Stop Ltd.
18.1.4. Zara India Ltd.
18.1.5. Forever 21, Inc.
18.1.6. Pantaloons Fashion & Retail
18.1.7. Global Desi
18.1.8. Allen Solly
18.1.9. Lifestyle
18.1.10. Trent (TATA Group- (Westside))
19. Strategic Recommendations
