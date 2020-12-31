Dublin, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Women Wear Consumption Market by Type (Western Wear, Traditional Wear, Sports Wear, Intimate Wear, Accessories, Others), by Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Online, Others), by Company, by Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian Women Wear Consumption Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period.



The Indian Women Wear Consumption Market is driven by the increasing working women population. Additionally, growing influence of social media on the ongoing fashion trends is further expected to propel the market through 2025.



Furthermore, ongoing experimentations related to fashion and clothing by various fashion bloggers and designers is expected to spur the market growth during the forecast period.



The Indian Women Wear Consumption Market is segmented based on type, distribution channel, company and region. Based on distribution channel, the market can be categorized into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, exclusive stores, online and others. The specialty stores segment is expected to dominate the market on account of more customer reliability and dependence on them.



Additionally, these provide exposure and accessibility to large number of brands and products. The online segment is expected to register significant growth owing to the benefits such as doorstep delivery, easy price comparisons, convenience, better prices, among others.



The major players operating in the Indian Women Wear Consumption Market are Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M), The Gap, Inc, Shoppers Stop Ltd., Zara India Ltd., Forever 21, Inc., Pantaloons Fashion & Retail, Global Desi, Allen Solly, Lifestyle, Trent (TATA Group- (Westside)) and others.



Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



