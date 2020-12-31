Dublin, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bangladesh Two-Wheeler Market, by Vehicle Type (Motorcycle, Scooter/Moped), by Engine Capacity (Up to 125cc, 126-250cc, 250-500cc and Above 500cc), by Company and by Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Bangladesh Two-Wheeler Market is expected to witness high growth at a CAGR of above 6% in value terms, from 2021 to 2025, owing to the increasing two-wheeler sales in the country over the recent years.



The city-dwellers and office goers prefer using motorcycles in a bid to avoid high congestion on road. Motorcycles are also widely adopted in the rural areas due to the poor road infrastructure. Economic factors such as high economic growth, rising population and increasing spending power of the costumers is attracting the major players in the two-wheeler market to Bangladesh as the nearby markets such as India and China are more matured.



The increasing arrival of key players such as Honda, Yamaha who are setting up production facilities in the country is likely to act as a driver for the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing interest of women as potential customers, lower maintenance services and replacement parts as compared to four-wheelers is expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.



Lockdown due to COVID-19 is expected to have a negative impact on the sales of two-wheeler in the country in 2020; however, technological advancements in engine capacities, introduction of newer models by the manufacturers are expected to drive the market through 2025.



Based on the vehicle type, the motorcycle segment leads the market and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period, owing to high adoption of two-wheelers due to low-maintenance, easy availability of finance and popularity among office goers to avoid traffic congestion. The electric two-wheeler segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR by 2025 due to rising need of shifting to alternate means to transportation to curb pollution and conserve fossil fuels.



Major companies operating in the Bangladesh Two-Wheeler Market are Honda Motors, Harley Davidson, Piaggio, BMW, Bajaj Auto Ltd., Kawasaki Motors, Yamaha, Suzuki, KTM, TVS Motor Company etc.



The companies operating in the market are focusing on launching new products with increased speed to increase their share in the market.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Bangladesh Two Wheeler Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customers

5.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

5.2. Influencer of Purchase

5.3. Unaided/Aided Brand Recall

5.4. Brand Satisfaction Level



6. Bangladesh Two Wheeler Production Overview



7. Bangladesh Two Wheeler Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Scooter/Moped, Motorcycle)

7.2.2. By Engine Capacity (Up to 125cc, 126-250cc, 250-500cc and Above 500cc)

7.2.3. By Company

7.2.4. By Region

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index



8. Bangladesh Motorcycle Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Engine Capacity

8.2.2. By Company

8.3. Pricing Analysis



9. Bangladesh Scooter/Moped Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Engine Capacity

9.2.2. By Company

9.3. Pricing Analysis



10. Import-Export Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Bangladesh Economic Profile



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Bangladesh Honda Private Limited

14.2. Harley Davidson Inc.

14.3. Piaggio Bangladesh

14.4. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

14.5. Bajaj Bangladesh

14.6. Kawasaki Bangladesh

14.7. Yamaha Motor Company Limited

14.8. TVS Bangladesh Ltd.



15. Strategic Recommendations



