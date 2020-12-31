Dublin, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hospital Management Software Market, by Product (Integrated v/s Standalone), by Deployment Mode, by Type of Software (Patient Registration Software, Inventory Management Software, Others), by Application, by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Hospital Management Software Market was valued at $ 25 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during 2020 - 2025.



The Global Hospital Management Software Market is driven by the increasing prevalence of diseases, especially chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, renal diseases, among others. This has drastically increased the number of patients and increased the related data. Hence, increasing need to handle and effectively manage such large volumes of data is driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing expenditure by the key vendors operating in the industry is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the market over the next few years.



The Global Hospital Management Software Market is segmented based on product, deployment mode, type of software, application, company and region. Based on deployment mode, the market can be bifurcated into on-premises and cloud. The cloud segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period. This dominance can be ascribed to the remote accessibility of data and reduced operational costs through cloud deployment mode.



Regionally, the hospital management software market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America dominated the market until 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast years as well, which can be attributed to early adoption of technologies and well developed healthcare infrastructure in the region.



Major players operating in the Global Hospital Management Software Market are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Hospital Management Software Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Most Preferred Company

5.2. Preferred Mode of Deployment

5.3. Major Applications of Hospital Management Software

5.4. Major Factors Driving Market Growth



6. Global Hospital Management Software Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product (Integrated v/s Standalone)

6.2.2. By Deployment Mode (On-Premises v/s Cloud)

6.2.3. By Type of Software (Patient Registration Software, Inventory Management Software, Scheduling Software, OT Management Software, Laboratory Management Software, HR Management Software, Billing, Laboratory Equipment Management, Others)

6.2.4. By Application (Hospitals, Clinics, Others)

6.2.5. By Company (2019)

6.2.6. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific Hospital Management Software Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Product

7.2.2. By Deployment Mode

7.2.3. By Type of Software

7.2.4. By Application

7.2.5. By Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

7.3.1. China Hospital Management Software Market Outlook

7.3.2. India Hospital Management Software Market Outlook

7.3.3. Australia Hospital Management Software Market Outlook

7.3.4. Japan Hospital Management Software Market Outlook

7.3.5. South Korea Hospital Management Software Market Outlook



8. Europe Hospital Management Software Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Product

8.2.2. By Deployment Mode

8.2.3. By Type of Software

8.2.4. By Application

8.2.5. By Country

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis

8.3.1. France Hospital Management Software Market Outlook

8.3.2. Germany Hospital Management Software Market Outlook

8.3.3. United Kingdom Hospital Management Software Market Outlook

8.3.4. Italy Hospital Management Software Market Outlook

8.3.5. Spain Hospital Management Software Market Outlook



9. North America Hospital Management Software Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Product

9.2.2. By Deployment Mode

9.2.3. By Type of Software

9.2.4. By Application

9.2.5. By Country

9.3. North America: Country Analysis

9.3.1. United States Hospital Management Software Market Outlook

9.3.2. Mexico Hospital Management Software Market Outlook

9.3.3. Canada Hospital Management Software Market Outlook



10. South America Hospital Management Software Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Product

10.2.2. By Deployment Mode

10.2.3. By Type of Software

10.2.4. By Application

10.2.5. By Country

10.3. South America: Country Analysis

10.3.1. Brazil Hospital Management Software Market Outlook

10.3.2. Argentina Hospital Management Software Market Outlook

10.3.3. Colombia Hospital Management Software Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Hospital Management Software Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Product

11.2.2. By Deployment Mode

11.2.3. By Type of Software

11.2.4. By Application

11.2.5. By Country

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis

11.3.1. South Africa Hospital Management Software Market Outlook

11.3.2. Saudi Arabia Hospital Management Software Market Outlook

11.3.3. UAE Hospital Management Software Market Outlook

11.3.4. Qatar Hospital Management Software Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Cerner Corporation

14.2. GE Healthcare

14.3. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc

14.4. IBM Corporation

14.5. Siemens Healthineers AG

14.6. Centrak Ltd.

14.7. Ekahua Inc.

14.8. AeroScout Inc.

14.9. Zebra Technologies Corporation

14.10. Infor Inc.

14.11. Trimble Navigation Ltd.

14.12. Philips Healthcare

14.13. Johnson Controls International Plc.

14.14. Motorola Solutions Inc.

14.15. Sonitor Technologies A.S.

14.16. Sisoft

14.17. Wellsky Corporation

14.18. Midmark Corporation

14.19. Medical Information Technology

14.20. McKesson Corporation



15. Strategic Recommendations



