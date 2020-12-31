Company announcement nr. 49
Fredericia, December 31st. 2020


Waturu Holding A/S – Financial calendar 2021

Financial calendar Waturu Holding A/S – 2021

March 26th 2021 Publication of the Annual Report 2020

April 23th 2021 Annual General Meeting

August 27th 2021 Half-Year report


About Waturu Holding A/S

Waturu Holding A/S is a Greentech company that develops innovative water technology for heating or treatment of water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and reducing water and energy consumption for domestic hot water in properties and thus ensuring CO2 savings.

Waturu Holding A/S is the main shareholder in the medico company Watgen Medical A/S, which works with technology for the treatment of chronic wounds as well as inflammation.

Waturu Holding A/S is also the main shareholder in the aquaculture technology company Aquaturu A/S - which works with technology that can reduce bacteria, algae and parasites in production water for land-based fish farming.


Further information:
CEO Toke Reedtz, cell.: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com

Waturu Holding A/S
Sjællandsgade 32
7100 Vejle

Certified Adviser
Tofte &amp; Company ApS
Christian IX Gade 7, 3 rd ,
1111 København
Phone.: +45 71961030
Contact: Sasja Dalgaard, mobile: +45 26100877, e-mail: sd@toftecompany.com
Website: toftecompany.com

Nasdaq First North Growth Market

