Company announcement nr. 49

Fredericia, December 31st. 2020



Waturu Holding A/S – Financial calendar 2021





March 26th 2021 Publication of the Annual Report 2020



April 23th 2021 Annual General Meeting



August 27th 2021 Half-Year report



About Waturu Holding A/S



Waturu Holding A/S is a Greentech company that develops innovative water technology for heating or treatment of water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and reducing water and energy consumption for domestic hot water in properties and thus ensuring CO2 savings.



Waturu Holding A/S is the main shareholder in the medico company Watgen Medical A/S, which works with technology for the treatment of chronic wounds as well as inflammation.



Waturu Holding A/S is also the main shareholder in the aquaculture technology company Aquaturu A/S - which works with technology that can reduce bacteria, algae and parasites in production water for land-based fish farming.







Further information:

CEO Toke Reedtz, cell.: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com

Waturu Holding A/S

Sjællandsgade 32

7100 Vejle



Certified Adviser

Tofte & Company ApS

Christian IX Gade 7, 3 rd ,

1111 København

Phone.: +45 71961030

Contact: Sasja Dalgaard, mobile: +45 26100877, e-mail: sd@toftecompany.com

Website: toftecompany.com

Nasdaq First North Growth Market



Important links:



Websites:

www.waturu.com

www.watgenmedical.com

www.aquaturu.com

Financial reports:

www.waturu.com/documents

Further press related news:

www.linkedin.com/company/waturu/

www.facebook.com/WaturuDenmark/











































