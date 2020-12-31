Dublin, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Managed Security Services Market by Type (Identity and Access Management, Antivirus/Anti-Malware, Firewall, Others), by Security Type, by Deployment Mode, by Organization Size, by End User Industry, by Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Thailand Managed Security Services Market is expected to demonstrate healthy growth during the forecast period on account of emerging need for cost-effective security solutions for the protection of valuable IT assets.



In addition to this, the growth in the Thailand Managed Security Services Market can be attributed to the rising demand for advanced security services, such as cloud next generation firewall, cloud web application firewall, SIEM and intelligence threat monitoring services among multiple end-user industries. As a result, Thailand managed security services (MSS) would continue to grow at a robust pace through 2025.



Additionally, increase in work from home amidst COVID-19 is resulting in increased cyber-attacks, thereby, fueling the Thailand Managed Security Services Market.



The Thailand Managed Security Services Market is categorized based on type, security type, deployment mode, organization size, end-user industry and region. Based on deployment mode, the market is segmented into on-premise v/s cloud. The cloud mode is gaining traction and is expected to dominate the managed security services market in Thailand by 2025 as they required less investment compared to on-premise services.



Based on organization size, the Thailand Managed Security Services Market is segmented into large enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). Among them, SMEs are utilizing these services at a much high rate compared to large enterprises. SMEs need to deploy managed security services for privacy, financial integrity, client trust, employee integrity, data integrity and the longevity of their business.



Some of the leading companies operating in the Thailand Managed Security Services Market are Seagate Technology, BCDVideo, Vicon Industries, Dahua Technology Ltd, FLIR Systems, IDIS, HID Global, Vanderbilt Industries, Hikvision, Alkia IT SERVICES Co., DCS and i-secure Co., Ltd., among others.



Companies are focusing on strengthen their cybersecurity skill by organizing various training sessions. They are also undergoing research and development activities to provide advanced and vital solutions. Other growth strategies being undertaken are merger and acquisitions.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Thailand Managed Security Services Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Thailand Managed Security Services Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Identity and Access Management, Antivirus/Anti-Malware, Firewall, Risk and Compliance Management, Vulnerability Management, Security Information and Event Management, Intrusion Detection System/ Intrusion Prevention System, Disaster Recovery, Unified Threat Management, Encryption, Data Loss Prevention, Distributed Denial of Service Mitigation, Others)

6.2.2. By Security Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Others)

6.2.3. By Deployment Mode (On-Premise v/s Cloud)

6.2.4. By Organization Size (Large Enterprises v/s SMEs)

6.2.5. By End User Industry (BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Defense, Others)

6.2.6. By Company (2019)

6.2.7. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Thailand Network Security Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type

7.2.2. By Deployment Mode

7.2.3. By Organization Size

7.2.4. By End User Industry



8. Thailand Endpoint Security Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type

8.2.2. By Deployment Mode

8.2.3. By Organization Size

8.2.4. By End User Industry



9. Thailand Application Security Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type

9.2.2. By Deployment Mode

9.2.3. By Organization Size

9.2.4. By End User Industry



10. Thailand Cloud Security Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Type

10.2.2. By Deployment Mode

10.2.3. By Organization Size

10.2.4. By End User Industry



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. Thailand Economic Profile



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Seagate Technology

15.2. BCDVideo

15.3. Vicon Industries

15.4. Dahua Technology Ltd

15.5. FLIR Systems

15.6. IDIS

15.7. HID Global

15.8. Vanderbilt Industries

15.9. Hikvision

15.10. Alkia IT SERVICES Co.

15.11. DCS

15.12. i-secure Co., Ltd.



16. Strategic Recommendations



