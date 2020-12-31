Dublin, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Qatar Managed Security Services Market by Type (Identity and Access Management, Antivirus/Anti-Malware, Firewall, Others), by Security Type, by Deployment Mode, by End User Industry, by Company, by Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Qatar Managed Security Services Market is expected to grow at a remarkable rate during the forecast period.



The Qatar Managed Security Services Market is driven by the increasing use of advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, cloud computing, blockchain, among others for cyber defense. Additionally, managed security services help in preventing financial losses that are incurred due to information loss & data theft and network damage within an enterprise.



This in turn is expected to foster the market growth through 2025. However, adhering to cyber security norms and regulations can hinder the market growth during the next few years. Furthermore, resistance to share important data & information coupled with the varying demands regarding security package can further obstruct the market growth during the forecast period.



The Qatar Managed Security Services Market is segmented based on type, security type, deployment mode, organization size, end-user industry, company, and region. Based on type, the market can be fragmented into identity and access management, antivirus/anti-malware, firewall, risk and compliance management, vulnerability management, security information and event management, intrusion detection system/intrusion prevention system, disaster recovery, unified threat management, encryption, data loss prevention, distributed denial of service mitigation and others.



The encryption segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the increase in organizational need to protect the confidentiality and integrity of digital data. Additionally, benefits such as flexibility, affordability, scalability, ease of use, among others further drive the segmental growth. Based on organization size, the market can be split into large enterprises and SMEs. The SMEs segment is expected to register significant growth in the market owing to the increasing adoption of cloud based solutions within the SMEs.



Based on the end-user industry, the market can be categorized into BFSI, IT & telecommunication, energy & utilities, healthcare, manufacturing, defense, others. The BFSI segment is expected to dominate the market through 2025. This can be attributed to the growing need for providing enhanced security and digital privacy in the financial institutions.



The major players operating in the managed security services market are Cisco Systems Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Intel Security (McAfee), Palo Alto Networks Inc., Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation), Fortinet Qatar, Gulf Business Machines B.S.C, Paladion Qatar W.L.L, IBM Qatar LLC and others.



Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Qatar Managed Security Services Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Qatar Managed Security Services Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Identity and Access Management, Antivirus/Anti-Malware, Firewall, Risk and Compliance Management, Vulnerability Management, Security Information and Event Management, Intrusion Detection System/ Intrusion Prevention System, Disaster Recovery, Unified Threat Management, Encryption, Data Loss Prevention, Distributed Denial Of Service Mitigation, Others)

6.2.2. By Security Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Others)

6.2.3. By Deployment Mode (On-Premise v/s Cloud)

6.2.4. By Organization Size (Large Enterprises v/s SMEs)

6.2.5. By End User Industry (BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Defense, Others)

6.2.6. By Company (2019)

6.2.7. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Qatar Network Security Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type

7.2.2. By Deployment Mode

7.2.3. By Organization Size

7.2.4. By End User Industry



8. Qatar Endpoint Security Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type

8.2.2. By Deployment Mode

8.2.3. By Organization Size

8.2.4. By End User Industry



9. Qatar Application Security Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type

9.2.2. By Deployment Mode

9.2.3. By Organization Size

9.2.4. By End User Industry



10. Qatar Cloud Security Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Type

10.2.2. By Deployment Mode

10.2.3. By Organization Size

10.2.4. By End User Industry



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. Qatar Economic Profile



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Cisco Systems Inc.

15.2. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

15.3. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

15.4. Intel Security (McAfee)

15.5. Palo Alto Networks Inc.

15.6. Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation)

15.7. Fortinet Qatar

15.8. Gulf Business Machines B.S.C

15.9. Paladion Qatar W.L.L

15.10. IBM Qatar LLC



16. Strategic Recommendations



