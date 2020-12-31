Dublin, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Air Conditioner Market By Product Type (Splits, VRFs, Chillers, Windows, and Others (Portable, Floor Standing, etc.)), By End Use Sector (Residential Vs Commercial/Industrial), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Malaysian Air Conditioner Market is projected to witness a CAGR of more than 11% during 2021 - 2025, and thereby, surpass $1.3 billion by 2025.



Anticipated growth in the market is attributed to expanding population, growing disposable income, and increasingly affordable product offerings. Also, due to the increasing product offerings at the e-commerce platforms and easy financing schemes are boosting the use of air conditioners among lower middle class and middle-class income families in Malaysia.



Moreover, the rising demand from the commercial sector is also driving the country's air conditioner market. Additionally, changing climatic conditions and construction of inbuilt air conditioner and energy-efficient buildings are the other factors expected to drive the Malaysian Air Conditioner Market during forecast period.



Based on the product type, the Malaysian Air Conditioner Market is segmented into Splits, VRFs, Chillers, Windows, and Others (Portable, Floor Standing, etc.). As of 2019, Split type air conditioner category held the largest share in the Malaysian Air Conditioner Market and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years.



Based on the region, the Malaysian Air Conditioner Market is bifurcated into Central Region, East Region, Northern Region, East Coast Region, and Southern Region. Until 2019, Central Region accounted for the largest market share in the Malaysian Air Conditioner Market due to its better living standards, urbanization and increasing population. However, other regions are expected to witness faster growth in the coming years during the forecast period.



Based on the End-Use segmentation, the Malaysian Air Conditioner Market is categorized into the Residential Sector and Commercial/Industrial Sector. Residential air conditioner segment garnered the maximum share in the Malaysian Air Conditioner Market due to rapidly growing population, household expenditure and income levels of the middle-class population. However, VRFs and chiller type air conditioner are also witnessing higher demand from the big commercial spaces such as malls, offices, and institutions due to higher energy efficiency.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness

4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions

4.3. Brand Satisfaction

4.4. Challenges Faced Post Purchase



5. Global Air Conditioners Market Overview



6. Malaysia Air Conditioners Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type (Splits, VRFs, Chillers, Windows, and Others ((Precision AC, Packaged AC, Portable, Floor Standing etc.)

6.2.2. By End-Use Sector (Residential Vs Commercial/Industrial)

6.2.3. By Region (Central Region (West Malaysia), East Malaysia, Northern Region (West Malaysia), Eastern Region (West Malaysia), Southern Region (West Malaysia))

6.2.4. By Company

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index

6.3.1. By Product Type

6.3.2. By Region



7. Malaysia Split Air Conditioners Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1.By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1.By End Use Sector (Residential Vs Commercial/Industrial)

7.3. Product Benchmarking



8. Malaysia VRFs Air Conditioners Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By End Use Sector (Residential Vs Commercial/Industrial)

8.3. Product Benchmarking



9. Malaysia Chillers Air Conditioners Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By End Use Sector (Residential Vs Commercial/Industrial)

9.3. Product Benchmarking



10. Malaysia Windows Air Conditioners Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By End Use Sector (Residential Vs Commercial/Industrial)



11. Malaysia Others Air Conditioners Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value & Volume



12. Supply Chain Analysis



13. Import-Export Analysis



14. Market Dynamics

14.1. Drivers

14.2. Challenges



15. Market Trends & Developments



16. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



17. Malaysia Economic Profile



18. Competitive Landscape

18.1. Company Profiles

18.1.2. Daikin Malaysia Sdn. Bhd

18.1.3. Midea Scott & English Electronics Sdn Bhd

18.1.4. Haier Electrical Appliances (M) Sdn. Bhd.

18.1.5. Hitachi Sales (Malaysia) Sdn.

18.1.6. Mitsubishi Electric Sales Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

18.1.7. Samsung Malaysia Electronics (SME) Sdn

18.1.8 Panasonic Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

18.1.9. LG Electronics (M) Sdn. Bhd.

18.1.10 Carrier (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.

18.1.11. Sharp Electronics (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd



19. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r9n2hu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900