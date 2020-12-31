Dublin, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Analysis of Power Electronic Market for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global power electronics market is expected to multiply by 2025 with the rising demand for electric & hybrid vehicles.



OEMs across the globe are looking at EV and HEVs as viable solutions in order to comply with the evolving stringent emission & fuel regulations. Power electronics play a hugely important role in defining the efficiency, safety, and range of vehicles.



Supply chain & competitive benchmarking has become a huge integral part in creating strategies as it's a highly competitive market with a number of participants trying to occupy a significant market share. Integration of components like inverter, converter, motor & other PEs is increasingly popular as they reduce the size, weight, and cost & offer a lot of space for OEMs to work on different architectures that allow for spacious cabins or drivetrains.



Research Scope



The base year of the study is 2019, and the forecast period is 2020-2025.



Key Features



The aim of the study is to research and analyse the emerging market of Power electronics technology in Europe, North America, South Korea, China and Japan. Provide in-depth analysis and strategic imperatives of upcoming Power electronics component technology. The study will highlight the current and future product planning of various manufacturers and growth potential.



This research service will also provide key insights into competitor analysis by evaluating competitive factors, competitor market shares, product portfolios, and capabilities. It'll help the reader analyse key market and technology trends and supply an overview of the market from a regional perspective. It also develops an actionable set of recommendations and conclusions.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the business environment of the power electronics systems? What kind of market dynamics and impact will it have on the automotive industry?

What are the key strategies that OEMs in Europe, North America, and Japan plan to use to produce high-performance batteries and impact of power electronic systems?

What are the technology and manufacturing trends in Europe, North America, and Japan? What is the status of existing development and how will it evolve in the future?

How will the xEV power electronics market evolve in the next five to seven years?

What are the different types of regulatory standards applicable to xEV power electronics?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Executive Summary - Key Findings in the Power Electronics Market

Executive Summary - Market Snapshot

Executive Summary - Factors Driving Adoption of Power Electronics

Executive Summary - Insulator Material in Wire Harnesses

Market Value and Forecast by HV Component - Global Revenue

Executive Summary - Technology Trends in Power Components

Executive Summary - Market Snapshot for Inverters

Executive Summary - Key Summary of Power Components

Executive Summary - xEV Power Electronics Supply Chain Dynamics

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aim and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Methodology

Key Participant Groups and Associated Brands Compared in this Study

3. Definitions

Electric Vehicles (xEV) in Scope - Definitions

Power Electronics Market - Definitions and Types

Schematic Representation of Power Electronics Components

4. High-Voltage Wire Harnesses and Cabling for xEVs

Automotive Wire Harnesses - Definitions and Types

Epicentres of Wire Harness Design and Production Activities

Technology Trends for Automotive Wire Harnesses

Revenue Forecast of Wire Harnesses by xEV Type

Cable Construction for a High Voltage xEV Application

Technology Trends in Automotive Wiring

Pricing Trends for High-Voltage Wire Harnesses

Supply Chain Analysis of Wire Harness Sector - Ecosystem Mapping

Supply Chain Analysis of Wire Harness Sector - Chinese Suppliers

Competitor Benchmarking for Wire Harness Market

5. High Voltage Connectors for xEVs

Automotive Connectors - Definitions and Types

Epicentres of Wire Connector Design and Production Activities

Automotive Connectors - Types and Product Line

Automotive Connectors - Technology Trends

Percent Unit Production of Connectors - Forecast by EV Type

Percent Unit Production of Connectors - Forecast by EV Type and OEM

Supply Chain Analysis of Connectors - Mapping of Ecosystem

Competitor Benchmarking for Connectors Market

6. High Voltage Inverters for xEVs

Automotive Inverters Definitions and Types

Automotive Inverters Roadmap

Technology Trends - 2025 Outlook for Inverters

Percent Unit Production of Inverters - Forecast by EV Type

Current and Future Power Electronics Distribution

Pricing Trends for Inverters for xEVs

Value Chain Analysis of Inverters - Mapping of Ecosystem

Competitor Benchmarking for Inverters Market

7. Contactors for xEVs

Automotive Contactors - Definitions and Types

Technology Trends of Contactors

Contactor Construction - Cut-off Mechanism

Technology and Pricing Trends for Contactors

Percent Unit Production of Contactor Forecast by EV Type

Contactors Suppliers' Ecosystem Mapping - Shortlisting

8. DC/DC Converter for xEVs

Automotive DC/DC Converter - Definitions and Types

Case Study for Future DC/DC Converter Technology

Automotive DC/DC Converter Roadmap

Pricing Trends for DC/DC Converter for xEVs

Supply Chain Analysis of DC/DC Converter - Mapping of Ecosystem

Competitor Benchmarking for DC-DC Converters Market

9. Supplier Profiles

High-Voltage Power Components Supplier Profile - ABB

High-Voltage Power Components Supplier Profile - Aptiv

High-Voltage Power Components Supplier Profile - Nexans

High-Voltage Power Components Supplier Profile - TE Connectivity

High-Voltage Power Components Supplier Profile - DRAXLMAIER

High-Voltage Power Components Supplier Profile - THB Group

High-Voltage Power Components Supplier Profile - Denso

High-Voltage Power Components Supplier Profile - Schaltbau

High-Voltage Power Components Supplier Profile - JONHON

High-Voltage Power Components Supplier Profile - BYD

DC-DC Converter Supplier Profile - Shijiazhuang Dilong Technology

DC-DC Converter Supplier Profile - Hella

DC-DC Converter Supplier Profile - Continental

10. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

5 Major Growth Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives for the Global xEV Market

11. Conclusions and Future Outlook

