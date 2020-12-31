Dublin, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Analysis of Power Electronic Market for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global power electronics market is expected to multiply by 2025 with the rising demand for electric & hybrid vehicles.
OEMs across the globe are looking at EV and HEVs as viable solutions in order to comply with the evolving stringent emission & fuel regulations. Power electronics play a hugely important role in defining the efficiency, safety, and range of vehicles.
Supply chain & competitive benchmarking has become a huge integral part in creating strategies as it's a highly competitive market with a number of participants trying to occupy a significant market share. Integration of components like inverter, converter, motor & other PEs is increasingly popular as they reduce the size, weight, and cost & offer a lot of space for OEMs to work on different architectures that allow for spacious cabins or drivetrains.
Research Scope
The base year of the study is 2019, and the forecast period is 2020-2025.
Key Features
The aim of the study is to research and analyse the emerging market of Power electronics technology in Europe, North America, South Korea, China and Japan. Provide in-depth analysis and strategic imperatives of upcoming Power electronics component technology. The study will highlight the current and future product planning of various manufacturers and growth potential.
This research service will also provide key insights into competitor analysis by evaluating competitive factors, competitor market shares, product portfolios, and capabilities. It'll help the reader analyse key market and technology trends and supply an overview of the market from a regional perspective. It also develops an actionable set of recommendations and conclusions.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the business environment of the power electronics systems? What kind of market dynamics and impact will it have on the automotive industry?
- What are the key strategies that OEMs in Europe, North America, and Japan plan to use to produce high-performance batteries and impact of power electronic systems?
- What are the technology and manufacturing trends in Europe, North America, and Japan? What is the status of existing development and how will it evolve in the future?
- How will the xEV power electronics market evolve in the next five to seven years?
- What are the different types of regulatory standards applicable to xEV power electronics?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Executive Summary - Key Findings in the Power Electronics Market
- Executive Summary - Market Snapshot
- Executive Summary - Factors Driving Adoption of Power Electronics
- Executive Summary - Insulator Material in Wire Harnesses
- Market Value and Forecast by HV Component - Global Revenue
- Executive Summary - Technology Trends in Power Components
- Executive Summary - Market Snapshot for Inverters
- Executive Summary - Key Summary of Power Components
- Executive Summary - xEV Power Electronics Supply Chain Dynamics
2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Research Aim and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Methodology
- Key Participant Groups and Associated Brands Compared in this Study
3. Definitions
- Electric Vehicles (xEV) in Scope - Definitions
- Power Electronics Market - Definitions and Types
- Schematic Representation of Power Electronics Components
4. High-Voltage Wire Harnesses and Cabling for xEVs
- Automotive Wire Harnesses - Definitions and Types
- Epicentres of Wire Harness Design and Production Activities
- Technology Trends for Automotive Wire Harnesses
- Revenue Forecast of Wire Harnesses by xEV Type
- Cable Construction for a High Voltage xEV Application
- Technology Trends in Automotive Wiring
- Pricing Trends for High-Voltage Wire Harnesses
- Supply Chain Analysis of Wire Harness Sector - Ecosystem Mapping
- Supply Chain Analysis of Wire Harness Sector - Chinese Suppliers
- Competitor Benchmarking for Wire Harness Market
5. High Voltage Connectors for xEVs
- Automotive Connectors - Definitions and Types
- Epicentres of Wire Connector Design and Production Activities
- Automotive Connectors - Types and Product Line
- Automotive Connectors - Technology Trends
- Percent Unit Production of Connectors - Forecast by EV Type
- Percent Unit Production of Connectors - Forecast by EV Type and OEM
- Supply Chain Analysis of Connectors - Mapping of Ecosystem
- Competitor Benchmarking for Connectors Market
6. High Voltage Inverters for xEVs
- Automotive Inverters Definitions and Types
- Automotive Inverters Roadmap
- Technology Trends - 2025 Outlook for Inverters
- Percent Unit Production of Inverters - Forecast by EV Type
- Current and Future Power Electronics Distribution
- Pricing Trends for Inverters for xEVs
- Value Chain Analysis of Inverters - Mapping of Ecosystem
- Competitor Benchmarking for Inverters Market
7. Contactors for xEVs
- Automotive Contactors - Definitions and Types
- Technology Trends of Contactors
- Contactor Construction - Cut-off Mechanism
- Technology and Pricing Trends for Contactors
- Percent Unit Production of Contactor Forecast by EV Type
- Contactors Suppliers' Ecosystem Mapping - Shortlisting
8. DC/DC Converter for xEVs
- Automotive DC/DC Converter - Definitions and Types
- Case Study for Future DC/DC Converter Technology
- Automotive DC/DC Converter Roadmap
- Pricing Trends for DC/DC Converter for xEVs
- Supply Chain Analysis of DC/DC Converter - Mapping of Ecosystem
- Competitor Benchmarking for DC-DC Converters Market
9. Supplier Profiles
- High-Voltage Power Components Supplier Profile - ABB
- High-Voltage Power Components Supplier Profile - Aptiv
- High-Voltage Power Components Supplier Profile - Nexans
- High-Voltage Power Components Supplier Profile - TE Connectivity
- High-Voltage Power Components Supplier Profile - DRAXLMAIER
- High-Voltage Power Components Supplier Profile - THB Group
- High-Voltage Power Components Supplier Profile - Denso
- High-Voltage Power Components Supplier Profile - Schaltbau
- High-Voltage Power Components Supplier Profile - JONHON
- High-Voltage Power Components Supplier Profile - BYD
- DC-DC Converter Supplier Profile - Shijiazhuang Dilong Technology
- DC-DC Converter Supplier Profile - Hella
- DC-DC Converter Supplier Profile - Continental
10. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- 5 Major Growth Opportunities
- Strategic Imperatives for the Global xEV Market
11. Conclusions and Future Outlook
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p449b6
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900