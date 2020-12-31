Dublin, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The study analyses the market by geography (the United Kingdom, France, DACH (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland), Italy, and Rest of Europe); business size (small and medium-sized enterprises, mid-size enterprises, and large enterprises); and vertical (finance, government, retail, technology, media and entertainment, infrastructure, healthcare, manufacturing, and hospitality and travel).



Digitization and digitalization initiatives open up opportunities for customer intimacy and efficiency gains. The digital transformation of businesses and processes, along with customer expectation of a superior digital experience, will accelerate the adoption of digital tools. At the same time, enterprises must secure their digital assets - both internal and external. Many companies make significant investments in security solutions to protect internal data; however, out-of-the perimeter attacks, including online phishing scams and brand impersonation attacks that can cause major damage to brand reputation and risks to consumer data, are not emphasized.



Digital risk protection (DRP) solutions help businesses protect their digital assets and consumers from out-of-the-perimeter attacks. These solutions address several use-cases, including brand protection, domain protection, executive protection, social media protection, third-party risk protection, deep and dark Web monitoring for brand misuse, employee activity monitoring, and email-based risks.



The base year is 2019, and the forecast period is from 2020 to 2024.



Key Issues Addressed

What is digital risk protection? Why is it important?

What products/concepts/use-cases are available in the market today? Who are the key vendors in the market?

What is the current addressable market size? How is it expected to change over the forecast period? Which factors are likely to influence market growth rates?

How do market dynamics differ across region, vertical, and business size?

What growth opportunities can vendors and distributors leverage?

What best practices are to be followed by businesses that implement DRP solutions?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the European Digital Risk Protection Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, European Digital Risk Protection Market

European Digital Risk Protection Market Scope of Analysis

European Digital Risk Protection Market Segmentation

Key Competitors in the European Digital Risk Protection Market

Key Growth Metrics for the European Digital Risk Protection Market

Growth Drivers for the European Digital Risk Protection Market

Growth Driver Analysis for the European Digital Risk Protection Market

Growth Restraints for the European Digital Risk Protection Market

Growth Restraint Analysis for the European Digital Risk Protection Market

Forecast Assumptions, European Digital Risk Protection Market

Revenue Forecast, European Digital Risk Protection Market

Revenue Forecast by Vertical, European Digital Risk Protection Market

Revenue Forecast by Business Size, European Digital Risk Protection Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis, European Digital Risk Protection Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Vertical, European Digital Risk Protection Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Business Size, European Digital Risk Protection Market

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, European Digital Risk Protection Market

Competitive Environment, European Digital Risk Protection Market

Revenue Share, European Digital Risk Protection Market

Revenue Share Analysis, European Digital Risk Protection Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Digital Risk Protection Market, The United Kingdom

Key Growth Metrics for the Digital Risk Protection Market, the United Kingdom

Revenue Forecast for the Digital Risk Protection Market, the United Kingdom

Revenue Forecast by Business Size for the Digital Risk Protection Market, the United Kingdom

Revenue Share for the Digital Risk Protection Market, the United Kingdom

Forecast Analysis by Region for the Digital Risk Protection Market, the United Kingdom

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Digital Risk Protection Market, France

Key Growth Metrics for the Digital Risk Protection Market, France

Revenue Forecast for the Digital Risk Protection Market, France

Revenue Forecast by Business Size for the Digital Risk Protection Market, France

Revenue Share for the Digital Risk Protection Market, France

Forecast Analysis by Region for the Digital Risk Protection Market, France

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Digital Risk Protection Market, Italy

Key Growth Metrics for the Digital Risk Protection Market, Italy

Revenue Forecast for the Digital Risk Protection Market, Italy

Revenue Forecast by Business Size for the Digital Risk Protection Market, Italy

Revenue Share for the Digital Risk Protection Market, Italy

Forecast Analysis by Region for the Digital Risk Protection Market, Italy

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Digital Risk Protection Market, DACH

Key Growth Metrics for the Digital Risk Protection Market, DACH

Revenue Forecast for the Digital Risk Protection Market, DACH

Revenue Forecast by Business Size for the Digital Risk Protection Market, DACH

Revenue Share for the Digital Risk Protection Market, DACH

Forecast Analysis by Region for the Digital Risk Protection Market, DACH

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Digital Risk Protection Market, Rest of Europe

Key Growth Metrics for the Digital Risk Protection Market, Rest of Europe

Revenue Forecast for the Digital Risk Protection Market, Rest of Europe

Revenue Forecast by Business Size for the Digital Risk Protection Market, Rest of Europe

Revenue Share for the Digital Risk Protection Market, Rest of Europe

Forecast Analysis by Region for the Digital Risk Protection Market, Rest of Europe

8. Insights for CISOs, European Digital Risk Protection Market

Strategic Insights for CISOs

Vendor Comparison - DRP Use-Cases

9. Growth Opportunity Universe, European Digital Risk Protection Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Geographic Expansion to Tap Market Opportunity in Less-saturated European Countries, 2019

Growth Opportunity 2 - Awareness Campaigns to Educate Customers about the Need for DRP Platforms, 2019

Growth Opportunity 3 - Strategic Partnerships with Other Types of Security Vendors to Open up More Opportunity for DRP Vendors, 2019

10. Next Steps

