The study analyses the market by geography (the United Kingdom, France, DACH (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland), Italy, and Rest of Europe); business size (small and medium-sized enterprises, mid-size enterprises, and large enterprises); and vertical (finance, government, retail, technology, media and entertainment, infrastructure, healthcare, manufacturing, and hospitality and travel).
Digitization and digitalization initiatives open up opportunities for customer intimacy and efficiency gains. The digital transformation of businesses and processes, along with customer expectation of a superior digital experience, will accelerate the adoption of digital tools. At the same time, enterprises must secure their digital assets - both internal and external. Many companies make significant investments in security solutions to protect internal data; however, out-of-the perimeter attacks, including online phishing scams and brand impersonation attacks that can cause major damage to brand reputation and risks to consumer data, are not emphasized.
Digital risk protection (DRP) solutions help businesses protect their digital assets and consumers from out-of-the-perimeter attacks. These solutions address several use-cases, including brand protection, domain protection, executive protection, social media protection, third-party risk protection, deep and dark Web monitoring for brand misuse, employee activity monitoring, and email-based risks.
The base year is 2019, and the forecast period is from 2020 to 2024.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is digital risk protection? Why is it important?
- What products/concepts/use-cases are available in the market today? Who are the key vendors in the market?
- What is the current addressable market size? How is it expected to change over the forecast period? Which factors are likely to influence market growth rates?
- How do market dynamics differ across region, vertical, and business size?
- What growth opportunities can vendors and distributors leverage?
- What best practices are to be followed by businesses that implement DRP solutions?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the European Digital Risk Protection Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, European Digital Risk Protection Market
- European Digital Risk Protection Market Scope of Analysis
- European Digital Risk Protection Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors in the European Digital Risk Protection Market
- Key Growth Metrics for the European Digital Risk Protection Market
- Growth Drivers for the European Digital Risk Protection Market
- Growth Driver Analysis for the European Digital Risk Protection Market
- Growth Restraints for the European Digital Risk Protection Market
- Growth Restraint Analysis for the European Digital Risk Protection Market
- Forecast Assumptions, European Digital Risk Protection Market
- Revenue Forecast, European Digital Risk Protection Market
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical, European Digital Risk Protection Market
- Revenue Forecast by Business Size, European Digital Risk Protection Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis, European Digital Risk Protection Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Vertical, European Digital Risk Protection Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Business Size, European Digital Risk Protection Market
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, European Digital Risk Protection Market
- Competitive Environment, European Digital Risk Protection Market
- Revenue Share, European Digital Risk Protection Market
- Revenue Share Analysis, European Digital Risk Protection Market
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Digital Risk Protection Market, The United Kingdom
- Key Growth Metrics for the Digital Risk Protection Market, the United Kingdom
- Revenue Forecast for the Digital Risk Protection Market, the United Kingdom
- Revenue Forecast by Business Size for the Digital Risk Protection Market, the United Kingdom
- Revenue Share for the Digital Risk Protection Market, the United Kingdom
- Forecast Analysis by Region for the Digital Risk Protection Market, the United Kingdom
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Digital Risk Protection Market, France
- Key Growth Metrics for the Digital Risk Protection Market, France
- Revenue Forecast for the Digital Risk Protection Market, France
- Revenue Forecast by Business Size for the Digital Risk Protection Market, France
- Revenue Share for the Digital Risk Protection Market, France
- Forecast Analysis by Region for the Digital Risk Protection Market, France
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Digital Risk Protection Market, Italy
- Key Growth Metrics for the Digital Risk Protection Market, Italy
- Revenue Forecast for the Digital Risk Protection Market, Italy
- Revenue Forecast by Business Size for the Digital Risk Protection Market, Italy
- Revenue Share for the Digital Risk Protection Market, Italy
- Forecast Analysis by Region for the Digital Risk Protection Market, Italy
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Digital Risk Protection Market, DACH
- Key Growth Metrics for the Digital Risk Protection Market, DACH
- Revenue Forecast for the Digital Risk Protection Market, DACH
- Revenue Forecast by Business Size for the Digital Risk Protection Market, DACH
- Revenue Share for the Digital Risk Protection Market, DACH
- Forecast Analysis by Region for the Digital Risk Protection Market, DACH
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Digital Risk Protection Market, Rest of Europe
- Key Growth Metrics for the Digital Risk Protection Market, Rest of Europe
- Revenue Forecast for the Digital Risk Protection Market, Rest of Europe
- Revenue Forecast by Business Size for the Digital Risk Protection Market, Rest of Europe
- Revenue Share for the Digital Risk Protection Market, Rest of Europe
- Forecast Analysis by Region for the Digital Risk Protection Market, Rest of Europe
8. Insights for CISOs, European Digital Risk Protection Market
- Strategic Insights for CISOs
- Vendor Comparison - DRP Use-Cases
9. Growth Opportunity Universe, European Digital Risk Protection Market
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Geographic Expansion to Tap Market Opportunity in Less-saturated European Countries, 2019
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Awareness Campaigns to Educate Customers about the Need for DRP Platforms, 2019
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Strategic Partnerships with Other Types of Security Vendors to Open up More Opportunity for DRP Vendors, 2019
10. Next Steps
