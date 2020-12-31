Dublin, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Indian 2-Wheeler Helmet Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India is the largest market for 2-wheelers (e.g., scooterettes, mopeds, and motorcycles), with more than 190 million in operation at the end of 2019. It also is home to one of the world's largest and most competitive 2-wheeler helmet manufacturing industries, with a current capacity of 35 million helmets per year.



Helmet sales increased at a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% from financial year (FY) 2012 to FY 2017. Market revenue for FY 2018 was estimated at $184 million, with 20.04 million helmets sold; only 0.3% were imported brands. India also is a prominent helmet exporter to countries in Africa and South Asia.



The helmet industry is by nature dependent on the performance of the 2-wheeler industry, which the report expects to increase at a CAGR of 7.40% from FY 2019 to FY 2024. Lockdowns put in place to battle the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, however, have affected the automotive market as a whole: the report anticipates a drop in growth through FY 2021.



Full-face helmets are the top choice for commuters because they provide complete protection in various weather conditions. Open-face helmets follow; they are popular among female riders and are the go-to choice in states where pillion rider helmet use is mandatory. Helmet shell design, color, and graphic options are key considerations in a purchase decision today.



This report reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The publisher analyzes hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment

2. The Radar

The Radar: Indian 2-Wheeler Helmet Market

The Radar: Competitive Environment

3. Companies to Action

Aaron Helmets Pvt. Ltd.

Aerostar Helmets Ltd.

Ergo Helmets and Accessories Pvt. Ltd.

Steelbird Hi-Tech India Ltd.

Studds Accessories Ltd.

T.P. Industries (Gliders Helmet and NXT) Pvt. Ltd.

Vega Auto Accessories Pvt. Ltd.

Wrangler Helmets

4. Strategic Insights



5. Next Steps: Leveraging the Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders

Significance of Being on the Radar

The Radar Empowers the CEO's Growth Team

The Radar Empowers Investors

The Radar Empowers Customers

The Radar Empowers the Board of Directors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sat13k

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900