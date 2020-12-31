Dublin, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japanese Fleet Management System Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report estimates that the demand for fleet drivers in Japan will increase by 130,000 over the next 10 years and that by 2027, approximately 960,000 drivers will be needed to cater to the Japanese logistics market. However, a labor shortage of 25% is expected because of a declining birthrate, an aging population, and fewer younger people entering the industry.



These challenges are spurring innovation among fleet management companies, original equipment manufacturers, and telematics providers to enhance the working environment, increase productivity, and find deeper operational efficiencies. Japanese truck builders are adding telematics and vehicle monitoring services to their lines to improve driver productivity and logistics through monitoring and route optimization; system providers are deploying on-premises and cloud-based fleet management systems that can be integrated into logistics service providers' wider enterprise resource planning systems.



The driving forces in the fleet management industry are rapid urbanization, high-tech software and wireless technology that allow for more effective communication, favorable government policies regarding fleet tracking and maintenance, and concerns about fleet and driver safety and operational sustainability.



The COVID-19 pandemic likely will motivate transport providers to explore solutions that will help them transform their operations and minimize service interruptions to their clients. Mobile and cloud solutions are gaining traction in the Japanese market, in line with the global industry demands for the collection, analysis, and visualization of data to gain insights into how supply chain operations can be improved.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment

2. The Radar

The Radar: Japanese Fleet Management System Market

The Radar: Competitive Environment

3. Companies to Action

Fujitsu Limited

Hitachi Distribution Software

Kouei System Ltd

Lyna Logics Inc.

NEC Solution Innovators, Ltd

Oracle Corporation Japan

PASCO Corporation

SAP Japan

Seino Information Service Co., Ltd

Sumitomo Electric System Solutions Co., Ltd

4. Strategic Insights



5. Next Steps: Leveraging the Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders

Significance of Being on the Radar

The Radar Empowers the CEO's Growth Team

The Radar Empowers Investors

The Radar Empowers Customers

The Radar Empowers the Board of Directors

6. The Radar Analytics

The Radar: Benchmarking Future Growth Potential

