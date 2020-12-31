Dublin, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Evolution of the Global Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse & Recycling Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
China will continue to dominate the electric vehicle (EV) battery reuse and recycling market because it is the world's largest EV market. The rising number of EVs on the road is anticipated to increase the cost of the key materials used in batteries (lithium and cobalt, for example).
To reduce their dependence on the import of key materials from other countries, many companies have decided to construct their own facilities for the recycling of batteries. Existing recycling methods are based on chemical extraction processes tailored for single, specific elements (mainly, lithium and cobalt). The need of the hour is a new technology/solution that will help to overcome the challenge of having separate extraction processes for various elements.
Given the challenges battery disposal presents, recycling works as an opportunity to increase profit margins and decrease footprint, which will act as additional benefits for stakeholders. Battery manufacturers are working on a unified design that will be easy to dismantle; information can also be shared about battery controlling systems' interfaces and communication protocol.
Collaborations between private and public entities will become an important strategy for effective advanced vehicle battery recycling. Innovative business models such as the Tesla-Umicore partnership create arrangements that are as good for the company as they are for the community; they also demonstrate how a recycling system can be both profitable and environmentally sound.
Supportive regulations that focus on the recycling of Li-ion batteries will alleviate material scarcity, lower material costs, and reduce energy usage, emission, and mining-related impacts. Robust investments in collection and recycling infrastructure and technology for new-generation vehicle batteries, along with effective regulations, will promote higher collection and recycling rates for Li-ion batteries.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Scope and Segmentation
3. Global EV Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Outlook
4. Chemistry of Li-ion Batteries
5. Reuse and Recycling Methods and Value Chain
6. Existing Business Models
7. Reuse and Recycling Policies
8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
9. Key Conclusions
