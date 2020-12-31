Dublin, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Small Satellite Technology Driving The Middle Eastern Space Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research covers the technology trends, market trends, growth opportunities, growth drivers, and growth restraints for the space market.
The Middle Eastern space market covers the upstream services market, downstream services market, satellite services, and launch services in detail. It also covers the space policies of each of these countries and their developments. The objective of space laws is to support space companies to develop new satellite launches and services.
Future space missions are under development and those missions are likely to use small satellite systems. The small satellite technology has more opportunities in the space market to develop new earth observation and communication satellites. Advanced imaging payloads are used in earth observation satellites to help provide services at a low cost.
The development of new satellites using small satellite technology is evolving rapidly which will reduce the satellite's mission cost. The use of new technology would bring new opportunities and new competition in the space market. More private companies and governments are collaborating with research universities to evolve innovation in space (launch more new satellites in space), leading to growth and developments in the space market.
The key trends that will help in future space developments include:
Research Scope
Upstream:
Downstream:
Geographic scope: The Middle East-United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Iran, Israel, and Qatar
