The research covers the technology trends, market trends, growth opportunities, growth drivers, and growth restraints for the space market.



The Middle Eastern space market covers the upstream services market, downstream services market, satellite services, and launch services in detail. It also covers the space policies of each of these countries and their developments. The objective of space laws is to support space companies to develop new satellite launches and services.



Future space missions are under development and those missions are likely to use small satellite systems. The small satellite technology has more opportunities in the space market to develop new earth observation and communication satellites. Advanced imaging payloads are used in earth observation satellites to help provide services at a low cost.



The development of new satellites using small satellite technology is evolving rapidly which will reduce the satellite's mission cost. The use of new technology would bring new opportunities and new competition in the space market. More private companies and governments are collaborating with research universities to evolve innovation in space (launch more new satellites in space), leading to growth and developments in the space market.



The key trends that will help in future space developments include:

New technology developments in the design and manufacture of small satellite systems such as microsatellite, nanosatellite, and cube satellite systems

Improving ground operation for mobile satellite communication, high-speed internet, and broadband services

Increasing investments for suborbital flights and space tourism business

Evolution of small satellite systems, which are capable of delivering high-resolution images with low-cost investments

Increased usage of small satellite systems in earth observation and communication satellite to operate in LEO

Increase in usage of Ku-band satellites that help in providing low-cost services

Use of small satellite to enable a large satellite constellation

New military satellites used as spies for monitoring borders; higher military threats for Israel; government's plans to start investing in the space program for developing more new military satellites and missiles

Improving the capacity of military satellites for monitoring borders in real-time

Increasing government involvement in space programs

Government support for research universities by providing funds for developing new satellite launches and services

Space exploration missions as a long-term driver for future space programs; UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Iran focused on investing more in space exploration missions to the Mars and the Moon and the space tourism business

Research Scope



Upstream:

Launch operation-Development of launch vehicles (LV), launch services

Human space flights

Satellite manufacturing-Cube satellite, small satellite

Research and development-Space exploration and space tourism

Downstream:

Earth observation

Ground system-new services, communication services, connectivity services

Satellite services-satellite network operator, earth observation and remote sensing services, communication services, sitcom, and broadcasting services

Geographic scope: The Middle East-United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Iran, Israel, and Qatar

Companies Mentioned



Al Yah Satellite Communications (YAHSAT)

Arabsat

Es'hailSat

QSAT

Saman Satellite Communications

SSCG

Thuraya Satellite

