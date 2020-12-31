SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF), a diversified consumer internet company, announced that the Company's Chief Executive Officer Sean Moriarty and Chief Financial Officer Brian Gephart will participate in the Citi 2021 Global TMT West Conference on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.



Management will be hosting virtual investor calls and a webcast presentation at 4:00pm EST.

The Company’s most recent investor presentation will be made available on Leaf Group’s Investor Relations website at ir.leafgroup.com under the Events & Presentations page.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

Investor Contact

Shawn Milne

(310) 656-6346

shawn.milne@leafgroup.com