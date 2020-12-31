BILLERICA, Mass., Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS), a leader in patient-specific knee and hip instrumentation and implants, announced today that Mark Augusti, Chief Executive Officer, and Bob Howe, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in two virtual investor conferences in January 2021.

39th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

The 39 th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference will take place virtually January 11-14, 2021. CFMS management will present on Thursday, January 14 from 7:30 a.m. (4:30 a.m. PT) until 8:10 a.m. ET, including a Q & A session.





H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Conference

The H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Conference will take place virtually January 11-14, 2021. CFMS management will provide a pre-recorded presentation which will be available to registered investors on demand via the conference website.





Conformis management will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or contact Investor Relations at ir@conformis.com and (781) 374-5598.



About Conformis, Inc.

Conformis is a medical technology company that uses its proprietary iFit Image-to-Implant technology platform to develop, manufacture, and sell joint replacement implants and instruments that are individually sized and shaped, which we refer to as personalized, individualized, or sometimes as customized, to fit and conform to each patient’s unique anatomy. Conformis offers a broad line of sterile, personalized knee and hip implants and single-use instruments delivered to hospitals.

In clinical studies, the Conformis iTotal CR knee replacement system demonstrated superior clinical outcomes, including better function and greater patient satisfaction, compared to traditional, off-the-shelf implants. Conformis owns or exclusively in-licenses issued patents and pending patent applications that cover personalized implants and patient-specific instrumentation for all major joints. For more information, visit www.comformis.com. To receive future releases in e-mail alerts, sign up at http://ir.conformis.com.