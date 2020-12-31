Dublin, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brushless DC (BLDC) Motors Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



DC brushless motors have experienced a speedy adoption across multiple industry verticals on account of unique benefits offered over conventional brushed DC motors.



Some of the major benefits offered include minimal maintenance, greater operating speeds, less electrical noise, compactness, and better torque-to-weight ratio among others. On the contrary, DC brushless motors cost more than the conventional DC brushed motors since they need a rotor position sensor and motor drive controller for electronic commutation. However, the new trends in the design of DC brushless motor drives have emerged that are overcoming not only the cost issue, but also are providing performance capabilities that are not possible with traditional DC motors.



The manufacturing sector, especially in developed economies like North America and Western Europe witnessed a gradual slowdown in the beginning of this decade owing to unstable economic conditions. However, with financial markets showing economic stability, the manufacturing sector in these regions is poised to regain its original growth levels, offering the necessary push to the market growth, especially during the first half of the forecast period. The resurgence in the manufacturing sectors has had positive impact on the industrial machinery and equipment market and subsequent demand for quality DC brushless motors in the region.



Even though the economic instability had relatively less effect on the Asia Pacific manufacturing sector, the automotive production in the region experienced moderately sluggish growth during the slack period. The automotive industry is one of the largest consumers of DC brushless electric motors.



Increasing electricity expense has necessitated need for achieving energy efficiency and optimum energy management. DC brushless motors are seen as a potential solution to address energy efficiency challenges. According to the International Energy Agency, use of energy efficient DC brushless motors can reduce worldwide yearly electricity demand by at least 10%, thereby reducing the burden of electricity production.



In addition, governments worldwide are enforcing strict guidelines and regulations for achieving energy efficiency and better managing this demand-supply gap. For instance, NEMA and ACEEE have introduced "cash for credit" program for early replacement of older and less efficient motors produced before 2009 with state-of-the-art energy efficient DC brushless motors. Such initiatives are promoting the use of high and premium efficiency motors across the globe.



The demand for DC brushes motors is correlated with the growth in industrial, construction, and automotive markets since these are the prime consumers of DC brushless motors. These industries are highly cyclical in nature since they are greatly influenced by changes in the economic conditions. These industries being extremely susceptible to the economic expansion and contraction, the manufacturers realize the risk of continuing business with inconsistent profit margins. Thus, the challenge for DC brushless manufacturers is to venture smoothly into other emerging segments, manufacturing motors by understanding distinct differences and requirements of each segment.



The rising number of manufacturers and suppliers of BLDC motors in each regional markets has ensured a highly competitive market where most manufacturers are struggling to gain meaningful differentiation. ABB Ltd, Nidec Corporation, Omron Automation Pvt Ltd, Danaher Motion LLC, and Toshiba International Corp are identified as the leading players operating in the global BLDC motors market. Manufacturers including Johnson Electric Holdings, Rockwell Automation Inc, Anaheim Automation Inc, TIMEIC Corporation and AMETEK Inc. are marked as promising and emerging players on account of their established presence across the globe and aggressive product development strategy.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global DC Brushless Motor Market

2.2 Global DC Brushless Motor Market, By Output Capacity, 2019 (US$ Bn)

2.3 Global DC Brushless Motor Market, By End-use Application, 2019 (US$ Bn)

2.4 Global DC Brushless Motor Market, By Geography, 2019 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Product Insights and Market Overview

3.1.1 Global DC Brushless Motor Market Revenue and Volume, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Bn) (Thousand Units)

3.2 Market Inclination Insights

3.2.1 Evolution of DC Brushless

3.2.2 Key Trends

3.2.2.1 Sensor-less Control

3.2.2.2 Focus on Achieving Torque Ripple Reductions

3.2.2.3 Integrated BLDC Motor and Drive

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Drivers

3.3.1.1 Revival and Positive Outlook of the Manufacturing Sector

3.3.1.2 Drive Towards Energy Efficiency to Fuel Market Demand

3.3.1.3 Replacement Demand

3.3.2 Market Challenges

3.3.2.1 High Purchase Cost and Volatile Raw Material Prices

3.3.2.2 Cyclic Nature of the Automotive, Manufacturing, and Construction Industry

3.3.3 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.4 Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1 Value Chain Analysis: Global DC Brushless Motors Market

3.5 Market Penetration Scenario

3.6 Competitive Landscape

3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key Market Players

3.6.2 Major Market Strategies Adopted By Key Market Participants



Chapter 4 Global DC Brushless Motor Market Revenue and Volume, By Output Capacity, 2018 - 2028(US$ Bn and Thousand Units)

4.1 Comparative Analysis

4.2 Motors with power capacity less than 10kW, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn and Thousand Units)

4.3 Motors with power capacity between 10kW to 200kW, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn and Thousand Units)

4.4 Motors with power capacity above 200kW, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn and Thousand Units)



Chapter 5 Global DC Brushless Motor Market Revenue and Volume, By Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn and Thousand Units)

5.1 Comparative Analysis

5.2 Automobile

5.3 HVAC Equipment

5.4 Domestic appliances

5.5 Industrial Application

5.5.1 Global BLDC Motors Market Analysis for Industrial Application By Power Capacity, by Type

5.5.2 Oil and Gas

5.5.3 Food and Beverages

5.5.4 Healthcare

5.5.5 Pulp and paper

5.5.6 Construction and Mining

5.5.7 Other Industrial Application

5.6 Aerospace and Defence

5.7 Utility Industries

5.8 Commercial



Chapter 6 North America DC Brushless Motor Market Analysis



Chapter 7 Europe DC Brushless Motor Market Analysis



Chapter 8 Asia Pacific DC Brushless Motor Market Analysis



Chapter 9 Rest of the World (RoW) DC Brushless Motor Market Analysis



Chapter 10 Company Profiles



ABB Ltd

Nidec Corporation

Omron Automation Pvt Ltd

Danaher Motion

Toshiba International

Johnson Electric Holdings

Rockwell Automation Inc

Anaheim Automation Inc

TIMEIC Corporation

AMETEK Inc

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

ARC Systems Inc.

Asmo

Brook Crompton Electric.

