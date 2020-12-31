Dublin, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oat Milk Market by Source, Flavor, Packaging Form, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Shift toward plant-based foods & beverages has been fundamentally fueled by consumer concern regarding animal welfare, personal well-being, and the health risks associated with the consumption of meat. In recent years, food traceability has gained momentum, wherein consumers care more about what they are eating and their source of food.



In addition, consumers desire for more creativity and variety in their diets; hence, they are experimenting with new products and adding plant-based beverage combinations to their diet regime. The food industry players are responding to these consumer changes by developing a wide range of plant-based milk alternatives, including oat milk.



However, plant-based milk is not permitted to be labelled as milk in several countries and are taxed higher as compared to dairy milk. These factors can potentially hinder the growth of the oat milk market.



on the contrary, consumers in Asia-Pacific demand clear ingredients from sustainable sources and quality manufacturing processes. In addition, with growing urbanization, the demand for convenience products is on rise and hence packaged food & beverages is witnessing increased demand in the market. This can be regarded an opportunity by oat milk manufacturers for the expansion of their consumer and market base.



The key players operating in the oat milk market include Califia Farms, LLC, Hain Celestial (Dream), Pacific Foods of Oregon, LLC. (Pacific Foods), Danone (Silk), HP HOOD LLC. (Plant Oat), Cereal Base Ceba AB (Oatly), Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC, RISE Brewing Co., Happy Planet Foods Inc., and Earths Own Food Company.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Market Segments

1.3. Key Market Benefits for Stakeholders

1.4. Research Methodology



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings of the Study

2.1.1. Top Investment Pocket

2.2. CXO Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.2.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.2.2. Bargaining Power of Buyer

3.2.3. Threat of New Entrants

3.2.4. Threat of Substitute

3.2.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.3. Market Dynamics Snapshot

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Growing Trend of Vegan Diet

3.3.1.2. Increasing Diversity in Plant-Based Beverages

3.3.1.3. Prevalence of Lactose Intolerance and Milk Allergy

3.3.2. Restraint

3.3.2.1. Discrimination Against Plant Milk Via Labelling and Tax Regulations

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.3.1. Rising Popularity of Novel Functional Beverages

3.3.3.2. Exploring Demand in Asia-Pacific Region

3.4. Covid-19 Impact on Oat Milk Market



Chapter 4: Oat Milk Market, by Source

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Organic

4.3. Conventional



Chapter 5: Oat Milk Market, by Flavor

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Plain

5.3. Flavored



Chapter 6: Oat Milk Market, by Packaging Form

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2. Carton

6.3. Bottle



Chapter 7: Oat Milk Market, by Distribution Channel

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

7.2. Supermarket & Hypermarket

7.3. Grocery Store

7.4. Online Retail

7.5. Others



Chapter 8: Oat Milk Market, by Region



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1vbs5y

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900