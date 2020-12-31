Dublin, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alagille Syndrome - Epidemiology Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 'Alagille syndrome - Epidemiology Forecast - 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Alagille syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



Alagille syndrome is caused by a mutation in JAG1 or Notch2 gene. Almost 90% of cases are due to mutations in JAG1 (20p12), an additional 5-7% are due to deletions incorporating JAG1, and about 1% is due to mutations in NOTCH2 (1p13). ALGS may be referred to as type 1 (JAG1-associated) or type 2 (NOTCH2-associated).



Key Findings



The total prevalent cases of Alagille syndrome patients are increasing in 7MM during the study period, i.e. 2017-2030.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Alagille syndrome symptoms epidemiology segmented as the Total Prevalent cases of Alagille syndrome, Gender-specific cases of Alagille syndrome, Age-specific cases of Alagille syndrome. The report includes the prevalent scenario of Alagille syndrome symptoms in 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Country-wise - Alagille syndrome Epidemiology



The epidemiology segment also provides the Alagille syndrome epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



The total prevalent cases of Alagille syndrome associated in 7MM countries were 17,486 in 2017.

As per the estimates, the United States has the largest prevalent population of Alagille syndrome.

Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest prevalent cases of Alagille syndrome, followed by France. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest prevalent cases with 1,469 cases in 2017.

Scope of the Report

The Alagille syndrome report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, and classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment patterns.

The Alagille syndrome Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Alagille syndrome in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Alagille syndrome in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM concerning the patient population.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Alagille syndrome.

The report provides the segmentation of the Alagille syndrome epidemiology by Prevalent Cases of Alagille syndrome in 7MM.

The report provides the segmentation of the Alagille syndrome epidemiology by Gender-specific Prevalent Cases of Alagille syndrome in 7MM.

The report provides the segmentation of the Alagille syndrome epidemiology by Age-specific Prevalent Cases of Alagille syndrome in 7MM.

Report Highlights

11-year Forecast of Alagille syndrome epidemiology

7MM Coverage

Total Prevalent Cases of Alagille syndrome

Prevalent Cases according to segmentation: Gender-specific cases of Alagille syndrome

Prevalent Cases according to segmentation: Age-specific cases of Alagille syndrome

KOL- Views



We interview KOLs, and SME's opinion through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. The opinion helps understand the total patient population and current treatment pattern. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the indications.



Key Questions Answered

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Alagille syndrome?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Alagille syndrome epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of Alagille syndrome across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What are the disease risk, burden, and unmet needs of the Alagille syndrome?

What are the currently available treatments of Alagille syndrome?

Reasons to buy



Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Alagille syndrome market

Quantify patient populations in the global Alagille syndrome market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Alagille syndrome therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Alagille syndrome population by its Prevalence cases

Understand the magnitude of Alagille syndrome population by its Gender-specific cases

Understand the magnitude of Alagille syndrome population by its Age-specific cases

The Alagille syndrome epidemiology report and model were written and developed by Masters and PhD level epidemiologists

The Alagille syndrome Epidemiology Model developed by the publisher is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based on transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Key Assessments

Patient Segmentation

Disease Risk and Burden

Risk of disease by the segmentation

Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Geographies Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nlyre7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900