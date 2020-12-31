Dublin, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) - Pipeline Insight, 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The "Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) - Pipeline Insight, 2020," report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in Chronic Kidney Disease pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Chronic Kidney Disease Emerging Drugs Chapters
This segment of the Chronic Kidney Disease report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.
Chronic Kidney Disease Emerging Drugs
AZD5718: AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca is conducting a study to evaluate the dose-response efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics (PK) of AZD5718 in participants with proteinuric chronic kidney disease. The study will be conducted in approximately 118 study centers across 12 countries. The overall study period will be around 28 weeks. Approximately 632 participants comprising of 67% diabetic kidney disease (DKD) and 33% non-DKD participants will be enrolled.
DDO-3055: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd.
Jiangsu HengRui Medicine is conducting a randomized, double-blind, dose-escalating, placebo controlled, phase I study to evaluate the safety and pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of DDO-3055 in healthy volunteers and patients with Chronic Kidney Disease. This is a randomized, double-blind, dose-escalating, placebo controlled, Phase I study to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of DDO-3055 in healthy volunteers and patients with chronic kidney disease. 48 healthy volunteers will be enrolled in Part A, and 18 patients with chronic kidney disease will be enrolled in Part B.
Chronic Kidney Disease: Therapeutic Assessment
This segment of the report provides insights about the different Chronic Kidney Disease drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:
Major Players in Chronic Kidney Disease
There are approx. 50+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Chronic Kidney Disease. The companies which have their Chronic Kidney Disease drug candidates in the mid to advanced stage, i.e. phase III and Phase II include, AstraZeneca, UnicoCell Biomed, Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical, Bio Sidus, Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, inRegen, AbbVie etc.
Phases
The report covers around 50+ products under different phases of clinical development like
Chronic Kidney Disease pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
Drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.
Chronic Kidney Disease: Pipeline Development Activities
The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Chronic Kidney Disease therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.
Pipeline Development Activities
The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Chronic Kidney Disease drugs.
Report Highlights
Chronic Kidney Disease Report Insights
Chronic Kidney Disease Report Assessment
Key Questions
Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:
Key Players
Key Products
For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kf9zlt
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: