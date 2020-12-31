Dublin, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) - Pipeline Insight, 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The "Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) - Pipeline Insight, 2020," report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in Chronic Kidney Disease pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



Chronic Kidney Disease Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Chronic Kidney Disease report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Chronic Kidney Disease Emerging Drugs



AZD5718: AstraZeneca



AstraZeneca is conducting a study to evaluate the dose-response efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics (PK) of AZD5718 in participants with proteinuric chronic kidney disease. The study will be conducted in approximately 118 study centers across 12 countries. The overall study period will be around 28 weeks. Approximately 632 participants comprising of 67% diabetic kidney disease (DKD) and 33% non-DKD participants will be enrolled.

DDO-3055: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu HengRui Medicine is conducting a randomized, double-blind, dose-escalating, placebo controlled, phase I study to evaluate the safety and pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of DDO-3055 in healthy volunteers and patients with Chronic Kidney Disease. This is a randomized, double-blind, dose-escalating, placebo controlled, Phase I study to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of DDO-3055 in healthy volunteers and patients with chronic kidney disease. 48 healthy volunteers will be enrolled in Part A, and 18 patients with chronic kidney disease will be enrolled in Part B.



Chronic Kidney Disease: Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Chronic Kidney Disease drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players in Chronic Kidney Disease



There are approx. 50+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Chronic Kidney Disease. The companies which have their Chronic Kidney Disease drug candidates in the mid to advanced stage, i.e. phase III and Phase II include, AstraZeneca, UnicoCell Biomed, Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical, Bio Sidus, Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, inRegen, AbbVie etc.



Phases



The report covers around 50+ products under different phases of clinical development like

Mid-stage products (Phase II and Phase I/II)

Early-stage products (Phase I/II and Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Chronic Kidney Disease pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Oral

Intramuscular

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Small molecules

Proteins and peptides

Polymers

Diamines

Chlorinated hydrocarbons

Product Type

Drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.



Chronic Kidney Disease: Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Chronic Kidney Disease therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Chronic Kidney Disease drugs.



Report Highlights

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Chronic Kidney Disease R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Chronic Kidney Disease.

August 2020: DAPA-CKD trial meets primary endpoint in patients with chronic kidney disease. Dapagliflozin reduces the risk of kidney failure, death from cardiovascular causes or heart failure hospitalisation and all-cause mortality in chronic kidney disease patients with or without type 2 diabetes. That's the main result of the DAPA-CKD trial presented in a Hot Line session today at ESC Congress 2020.

Chronic Kidney Disease Report Insights

Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Chronic Kidney Disease Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

Key Questions



Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:

How many companies are developing Chronic Kidney Disease drugs?

How many Chronic Kidney Disease drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Chronic Kidney Disease?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Chronic Kidney Disease therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Chronic Kidney Disease and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

AdAlta Ltd

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc

apceth Biopharma GmbH

Arch Biopartners Inc

Astellas Pharma Inc

AstraZeneca Plc

Bayer AG

BiOrion Technologies BV

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Boryung Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Celgene Corp

Certa Therapeutics Pty Ltd

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc

Corvidia Therapeutics Inc

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc

Dimerix Bioscience Pty Ltd

DiscoveryBiomed Inc

DURECT Corp

Epigen Biosciences Inc

Galectin Therapeutics Inc

GenKyoTex SA

GNI Group Ltd

iBio Inc

IC-MedTech Inc

Ipsen SA

Isarna Therapeutics GmbH

KBP BioSciences Co Ltd

Kidney Fibrosis

Klotho Therapeutics Inc

Les Laboratoires Servier SAS

ManRos Therapeutics

Mironid Ltd

NovaTarg Therapeutics Inc

Novo Nordisk AS

OPKO Health Inc

Opsidio LLC

Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd

Pharmaxis Ltd

Q BioMed Inc

Redx Pharma Plc

Regulus Therapeutics Inc

Resverlogix Corp

Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co Ltd

Sarfez Pharmaceuticals Inc

Scholar Rock Inc

Sirnaomics Inc

Sphaera Pharma Pte Ltd

Symic Biomedical Inc

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd

Theravance Biopharma Inc

Unity Biotechnology Inc

Vascular Biogenics Ltd

Vascular BioSciences

VESSL Therapeutics Ltd

Vicore Pharma AB

Key Products

AZD5718

MEDI8367

efepoetin alfa

Verinurad

Empagliflozin

DDO-3055

KBP-5074

Doxercalciferol

TRC101

Pegol-Sihematide

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kf9zlt

