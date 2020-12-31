Dublin, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global enterprise manufacturing intelligence market grew at a CAGR of around 16% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global enterprise manufacturing intelligence market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Enterprise manufacturing intelligence (EMI) refers to a software-based application used for providing real-time information regarding various manufacturing processes. The software collects and presents manufacturing-related data, such as production costs, capacity, quality and availability of resources, to users.



The software is often used along with performance, plant and factory management software for data integration, aggregation, contextualization, management and visualization. This assists the businesses in optimizing performance and maximizing outputs. In comparison to the traditionally used systems, novel cloud- and big data-based EMI solutions provide more accurate key performance indicators, process verification and threshold analysis.



Increasing automation in the manufacturing sector, along with the rising need for enhanced operational excellence across industries, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. EMI systems are used across various industries, such as food and beverage, oil and gas and pharmaceutical, for monitoring manufacturing processes, minimizing production waste, analyzing manufacturing problems and combining operation data with enterprise resource planning (ERP) applications.



Furthermore, significant growth in the automotive industry is providing a boost to the market. EMI systems are used for supervising the assembly line and overcoming the challenges faced while designing, manufacturing and upgrading the traditional manufacturing processes. Various technological advancements, such as the integration of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT)-based tools with EMI solutions, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.



These systems aid in identifying, analyzing and mitigating issues and faults in the manufacturing units and facilitate efficient data sharing between business units.



Breakup by Offering:

Software

Services

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Embedded

Standalone

Breakup by Application:

Data Integration

Data Management and Analytics

Real-Time Visualization

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive

Energy and Power

Consumer Packaged Goods

Medical Products

Aerospace and Defense

Electronics and Semiconductors

Pharmaceuticals and Biotech

Oil and Gas

Food and Beverages

Chemical

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

ABB Ltd.

Aspen Technology Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE

Epicor Software Corporation (KKR & Co. Inc.)

Honeywell International Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Parsec Automation Corp.

Qisoft

Rockwell Automation Inc.

SAP SE

Schneider Electric.

