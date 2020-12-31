COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company”) (Nasdaq:LOCO), the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken chain, opened its newest restaurant in Poway, California today. The new restaurant located at 12427 Poway Rd., the 34th location operated by the Peglion LLC franchise partner.



“We are thrilled to open the newest El Pollo Loco restaurant in Poway, California and continue our expansion in California,” said franchisee, Bill Engel. “With more than 30 years in this business, our company commitment has always been to create the best moments possible for our customers and offer job opportunities to those looking to build a career. We are proud to continue serving the city El Pollo Loco’s delicious, signature citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken and authentic Mexican-inspired offerings in a safe, clean, comfortable and friendly environment.”

“It’s exciting to continue developing our presence in greater San Diego, especially alongside a long-time franchisee partner,” said Brian Carmichall, Sr. Vice President & Chief Development Officer. “With franchise development being such a vital part of our Company’s strategic growth plan, we put immense value on our relationship with the Peglion organization. We’re happy to celebrate the opening of their thirty fourth El Pollo Loco and congratulate them on this special achievement.”

The 3,000 square foot freestanding restaurant has seating for 72 customers, will employ approximately 50 team members, and features the Company’s authentic, Mexican-inspired atmosphere that reflects El Pollo Loco’s menu and brand identity. The restaurant is open seven days a week from 10:00 a.m. to 10 p.m. in drive thru and dine-in.

El Pollo Loco fans are encouraged to join Loco Rewards and will receive a free original Pollo Bowl® after their first regularly priced food or beverage purchase on the mobile app. Loco Rewards members can earn points, redeem rewards and manage offers directly from the mobile app, which is available for download in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain renowned for its masterfully citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken and handcrafted entrees using fresh ingredients inspired by Mexican recipes. With more than 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana, El Pollo Loco is expanding its presence in key markets through a combination of company and existing and new franchisee development. Visit us on our website at www.elpolloloco.com.

