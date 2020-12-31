NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NasdaqCM:MRM), a holistic healthcare company from Japan (the “Company”), announced today that it has closed its previously announced initial public offering of 800,000 ADSs at a price to the public of US$15.00 per share. Each ADS represents one share of the Company’s common stock. After underwriting discounts and offering expenses, the Company expects to receive net proceeds of approximately US$7.8 million.



The proceeds of the offering will be used to for working capital and general corporate purposes, which may include investments, acquisition or strategic collaborations to expand its customer base as well as develop and market new services.

The ADSs were offered pursuant to the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-1 (File Nos. 333-250762 and 333-251777) previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). A prospectus relating to the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 405 Lexington Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10174, at (212) 895-3745.

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.

MEDIROM operates 289 (as of June 30, 2020) relaxation salons across Japan centered around Re.Ra.Ku™, which aims to provide healthcare services. In 2015, MEDIROM entered the health tech business, and conducted specific health guidance and constitution improvement programs, On-demand training app "Lav™". MEDIROM also entered the device business in 2020 and is developing a smart tracker "MOTHER Tracker™". Currently, MEDIROM is continuing development work with the goal of commercializing the product. In the future, MEDIROM plans to expand the scope of our business to include data analysis based on the lifestyle data we have accumulated since our founding.

URL: https://medirom.co.jp/en

