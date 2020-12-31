Sýn will host its Annual General Meeting and publish its interim condensed and annual consolidated financial statements according to the below financial calendar:

Interim report Q4 2020 and Annual Report 2020 24. February 2021 Annual General Meeting 19. March 2021 Interim report Q1 2021 12. May 2021 Interim report Q2 2021 1. September 2021 Interim report Q3 2021 3. November 2021 Interim report Q4 2021 and Annual Report 2021 23. February 2022 Annual General Meeting 18. March 2022

Financial results will be disclosed and published after market closing. Please note that dates are subject to change.

Investor relations

For further information, please contact Sýn Investor Relations via email ir@syn.is.