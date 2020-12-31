Sýn will host its Annual General Meeting and publish its interim condensed and annual consolidated financial statements according to the below financial calendar:

Interim report Q4 2020 and Annual Report 2020      24. February 2021
Annual General Meeting       19. March 2021
Interim report Q1 2021       12. May 2021
Interim report Q2 2021       1. September 2021
Interim report Q3 2021      3. November 2021
Interim report Q4 2021 and Annual Report 2021      23. February 2022
Annual General Meeting         18. March 2022

Financial results will be disclosed and published after market closing. Please note that dates are subject to change.

Investor relations

For further information, please contact Sýn Investor Relations via email ir@syn.is.