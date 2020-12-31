The Most Well-Known Brand in Cannabis Expects to List on the Public Markets In Q1

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hightimes Holding Corp., the owner of High Times®, the oldest brand in the cannabis industry, has today announced the final extension of its highly successful Regulation A + crowdfunding campaign, having raised over $35 million from more than 30,000 investors. While the company has extended it’s offering through the 31st of March, 2021, it anticipates to list on the public markets during Q1 of this upcoming year.

“After the transformative year that was 2020, we could not be more excited to push on into 2021 and finally introduce our company to the public markets,” Hightimes Holding Corp.’s Executive Chairman Adam Levin stated. “It’s been a long road to get here, but the widespread support from investors from all over the world illustrates the global reach of the High Times brand!”

The Regulation A+ offering comes during a time of massive growth for the brand. After announcing its intent to enter into plant-touching operations less than 12 months ago, High Times is on its way to becoming one of the largest operators in California. Having already amassed a portfolio of cannabis licenses including operational stores as well as a thriving delivery service, the company additionally entered into a licensing deal that brought THC products and retail stores bearing the brands name into the Michigan market. While the 46-year-old industry cornerstone is famous for proliferating the cannabis market before it existed legally, the company has started selling the products it has talked about for many years.

The Regulation A+ offering, which is paused pending the filing of the Hightimes annual report on Form 1-K for the year ended 2019 and its semi-annual report on Form 1-SA, has been extended through March 31, 2021,

About High Times:

For more than 46 years, High Times has been the world’s most well-known cannabis brand - championing the lifestyle and educating the masses on the benefits of this natural flower. From humble beginnings as a counterculture lifestyle publication, High Times has evolved into a rapidly growing network of cannabis dispensaries and products, the host and creator of industry-leading events like the Cannabis Cup, the producer of globally distributed merchandise, benefactor of international licensing deals and provider of content for millions of fans and supporters across the globe. In the world of Cannabis, High Times is the most trusted arbiter of quality. For more information on High Times visit http://www.hightimes.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains information about Hightimes Holding Corp.’s view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. In addition, consumption of the transactions contemplated with Harvest Health or any other dispensaries remain subject to certain closing conditions, including the receipt of certain regulatory and third-party consents.

Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, among other things. For further information about Hightimes, Hightimes encourages you to review its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 1-A Offering Circular dated July 27, 2018, its Offering Circular supplement dated May 31, 2019, and all subsequent filings, including its Current Reports on Form 1-U, dated December 31, 2020.

