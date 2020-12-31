New York , Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- My experience and transformation after attending the Kibo Code 2020 inspired me to write about the upcoming edition of the online training program. Before all that, I am Michelle Gregory, I would love to quote myself as a budding eCommerce enthusiast and internet marketing explorer!

This new address was given to me by last year’s Kibo Code training program. Until then, I was nothing, just a woman aspiring to become many things.

I look forward to the new version of Kibo Code Quantum 2021 with much gusto and expectations because I know how potent the training program could be for both newbies and veterans. Like me, there are many passionate about exploring the latest trends in digital and internet marketing.

No matter if you are not one, Kibo Code Quantum can be yours too! Anyone who is stuck at a strange point without knowing where and how to start a career, be glad you’re here!

It doesn’t require you to be an expert in internet marketing, digital marketing, or even any kind of business. You can still be an expert in the eCommerce business! Startled, right? Yes, eCommerce is an ever-changing face of online businesses that undergo mind-blowing growth trends every year, or even say, months!

Studies suggest that the global eCommerce business will hit $4.9 trillion by the year 2021! So, are you prepared to be a part of it? Do you see a hint of hope there to start something fresh? Let’s see how Kibo Code Quantum 2021 can help you bloom in the upcoming eCommerce spring.

Course Title The Kibo Code Quantum Course Content Premium e-commerce Business Training Course Trainers Aidan Booth & Steve Clayton Course Modules 8 Modules Course Duration 8 Weeks Registration Link Click Here To Join (Free VIP Access) Payment Modes PayPal, Bank Transfer Official Website Click Here

I am eagerly waiting for the updated version of the Kibo Code Quantum training program, held on 26th January 2020. There will be a pre-launch of the event on 20th January, when you can join the free webinar session to understand more about the program. Suppose you are entirely new to the Kibo Code or eCommerce, or even online marketing. In that case, I suggest attending the free webinar session before the launch of the Kibo Code Quantum program would be highly beneficial.

Being a previous attendee, I would explain what you could learn from the Kibo Code Quantum 2021.

What is Kibo Code Quantum? An Overview

Kibo Code Quantum is a comprehensive training program and system that helps anyone learn about the eCommerce platform and how to make it an effective income source.

The internet marketing experts worldwide are looking forward to the latest Kibo Code program that promises prospective opportunities for anyone to tackle the eCommerce business's challenges. The 2020 version of the Kibo Code had already won the hearts of internet marketers and business wizards. If I put it more clearly, the training program focuses on helping people make money online easily.

The program was developed by two of the digital marketing and eCommerce geeks Aidan Booth and Steve Clayton. The first version of the program aimed to help aspiring online-entrepreneurs build successful online stores with a lucrative business model. To put it straighter, it can be defined as a training course to teach you how to make money easily through online business. The main perk of the program is a unique lesson on attracting potential traffic to your online business.

While the first version was a huge success, giving life to thousands and hundreds of new successful online entrepreneurs, the creators call the new Kibo Code an upgraded version. They do not prefer it to call as a reboot or relaunch, as the new Kibo Code Quantum 2021 would be an entirely afresh program. I do not need any more reasons to join the Kobo Code Quantum 2021. Aidan and Steve have put much effort and time into studying all their previous product possibilities to ensure the best this time.

They say that its first version's success has helped and inspired them to identify the pitfalls and resolve them satisfactorily. The new business model will run with software help, which the creators have made spending huge money and efforts. The new Kibo Code would be a well-packed wisdom treat to the users!

What is inside the course? Kibo Code Quantum course module expectations:

The creators left us with only a few hints regarding the course modules, keeping us all on pins and needles. At present, nobody other than the creators do have much clue about the Kibo Code Quantum modules. We could do the only thing to look forward to a better, or even the best version of the previous one. For those who haven’t been to the first version, I can give you an idea about the modules contained in the 8-week long program.

The seven modules of the Kibo Code are intended to give hands-on training in successfully running an eCommerce business. All the modules are conceptualized to provide you step-by-step guidance in setting up and streamline your eCommerce store. Let me give you an idea about the seven modules on Kibo Code:

Module 1- Central intelligence: The first module of the program focused on giving an abstract idea of the entire Kibo Code system. It can even be called an introduction to eCommerce.

Module 2- Storestorm: It can be considered one of the most significant parts of the Kibo Code system. Storstorm application was later defined as a ‘super-app’ by the experts, allowing anyone to build an eCommerce store within 60 minutes!Module 3- Hand-picked products: In the module, I could learn a few products that helped streamline my business success.





Module 3- Hand-picked products: In the module, I could learn a few products that helped streamline my business success.

Module 4- Profit vault: This is the turning point, where you get access to some of the best products from the Kibo Code secret repository.

Module 5- Traffic black box: For those who were unaware about how to bring visitors that can turn into leads to their online store, this one module might have been a real boon!

Module 6- Oracle X: Product search and bidding were challenging for most people like me, which was addressed well through this module.

Module 7- Kibo Academy: The 24/7 support system run by a team of experts called the Kibo Academy helped me get through all the doubts promptly.

The module listing might have now given you a much clear idea of the Kibo Code program. However, we cannot assume that the Kibo Code Quantum would be following the same modules or lessons as the creators have already mentioned about the new changes incorporated.

They have already made it clear that the latest version will be an all-new experience, touching almost every key area of the eCommerce business. It would be an enlightening session for both newbies and veterans that help them explore all the possibilities of the eCommerce business.

To get a clear idea about the Kibo Code Quantum 2021, it would be better to attend the free pre-launch webinar session rather than relying on fake reviews and claims. The Kibo Code Quantum training session will be aired LIVE, so there’s no chance that anyone could get it to experience before the launch. If you are curious to know how the latest version of Kibo Code will look like, join the pre-launch webinar on 20th January 2021.

How does the Kibo Code Quantum work?

To be precise, you can expect an expert-level mentorship from the digital marketing gurus Aidan Booth and Steve Clayton through the Kibo Code Quantum online training program. Those who join will get first-hand training experience on running an eCommerce store on their own.

While the sessions and modules might differ, the new version might follow the same structure as the older version of the Kibo Code program. If you haven’t been into the Kibo Code program, here’s how it works:

With the help of certain tools provided in the program, you will have to purchase a premium generic domain for your eCommerce store.

There will be preloaded store themes and things to help you with setting up the store in the new domain.

You will then have to add whatever products you would like to sell through the store.

You will be assisted well to generate unique traffic to your newly set up eCommerce store. From this, you will be able to learn some incredible traffic generation methods and techniques straight from the experts.

Once there is a sale, you will be assisted by a US-based supplier to deliver the product to the customer.

As a final step, you will be directed to eliminate the products that aren’t profitable and optimize the website for business betterment.

You might be thinking that there is a lot to do even with the help of Kibo Code training. However, I could attest that all these processes took only around one or two days to complete. Though these are just the basic procedures, on the whole, the program makes it easy for you to set up eCommerce and run your own business.

The previous version of the Kibo Code program had 8 weekly training sessions along with additional training sessions as a bonus. There were many other exciting bonuses like access to the training area, latest member updates, help and 24/7 service from the support desk, members-only tools, software, and other tools. I anticipate more exciting things to be offered in the Kibo Code Quantum 2021 program.

I bet you that you will find the program really works and worth the hype. Every penny you spend will worth it. I realized this by the third week of starting the program when I started earning money from my own eCommerce store. However, there might be a completely different experience with the new Kibo Code Quantum, but a better one for sure! I am too eager to know how the new version would take it around and excited to attend the free pre-launch webinar!

Brains behind the program; Aidan Booth & Steven Clayton:

If you are new to the digital marketing niche, these names- Aidan and Steve would be unfamiliar to you. Before participating in the Kibo Code training program 2020, I had been through a bit of research about the creators. These two successful eCommerce entrepreneurs have struggled much to reach where they are now. Years of hard work and learning helped them find some of the unique and cost-effective ways to run a prospective eCommerce business.

It was in 2015, Aidan started his first venture in online marketing based in Argentina. Steve had a strong business background of serving as the CEO of a Fortune 500 business. Other ventures Aidan was been a part of include Parallel Profit, 7 Figure Cycle, and 100K Factory. Both the young entrepreneurs joined hands back in 2013 and never had to look back. After more than 15 years of putting effort into online marketing, their business is worth millions. If you ask them what made them successful, the only answer they have is the ‘passion to succeed’.

Take on the two sides; Pros and Cons of the Kibo Code Quantum business model:

Pros:

Easy to follow: The business model proposed in the program is easy to understand and implement. Without any prior knowledge or experience in online business or even any business, you will be able to run a successful eCommerce business.

No capital investment: Most people are wary of starting a business as they find it difficult to invest a huge amount of capital. The Kibo Code Quantum program lets you start your own business without spending anything other than the program charges. This one-time payment will help them reap so high.

Authenticity: You will not have to worry about reliability, as the program has already been successfully launched. The creators have trusted experts with years of experience in the field. You will be able to find many successful entrepreneurs like me, who have benefited from the program.

Worth the money: You will never be able to find a training program that makes you capable of running your own business. While the creators offer a premium experience through the training program, you don’t need to pay more to set up your business!

Cons:

Premium pricing: The program is not meant for anyone who is free to take up a challenge. Those who passionately looking to start something bigger can only afford the premium pricing of the program. Though the amount to pay is a bit higher, you will be able to get your money back just after starting your business online.

Can the Kibo Code Program really help you earn?

Many are still skeptical about a program that helps you earn money by setting up your own business. It might be that Kibo Code Quantum is a unique concept that is designed for a particular interest. However, the number of satisfied customer testimonials speak enough. I can entrust that the program can help you earn more money than you think, as I did!

Setting up an online store won’t require you to store or ship them from your end. You will be assisted to ship the products properly. The only thing you have to do is to ensure that your store is getting enough traffic. Once you ensure that, the Kibo Code system will help you with the remaining process. Can you imagine earning $1000 every day just by sitting in the comfort of your home, and not working 24/7? This is what the Kibo Code Quantum promises you!

Who should attend the Kibo Code Quantum program?

Are you someone with a flair in marketing and business? If you are looking to start something new and lucrative, the Kibo Code Quantum would definitely be a wise choice. There are no particular age or educational criteria to attend the program. No matter whether you have any knowledge in the eCommerce business or not, you can join the program if you are ready to explore the unending possibilities of eCommerce and online marketing.

Kibo Code Quantum Cost:

The Kibo Code program 2020 was available for $3497 that can be paid in three or four instalments. As the details of the new Kibo Code Quantum 2021 are not yet revealed, we have to wait till the launch on 26th January 2021 to know the exact pricing. However, we should expect a higher price range as the new version is an upgraded one.

Kibo Code Quantum Review Final Thoughts!

The Kibo Code Quantum program is expected to be a breakthrough in the online eCommerce training niche. Being a previous attendee, I can ensure that the latest version will be entirely a new experience for anyone. If you are excited as I am, participate in the Kibo Code Quantum Free Webinar to learn more!

>>>>Click Here To Visit The Kibo Code Quantum Official Website

References:





Media Contact

You can contact Kibo Code Quantum Customer Service for any questions, comments, or testimonials.

Contact Person: John Miller

Role: Support Manager

Email: support@kibocodequantum.com

By Phone: United States & Canada: (877) 752-0886

About ConsumersCompanion

ConsumersCompanion is an e-commerce news and product review website. We recommend only viable and working e-commerce solutions to our audience.





Contact Person: Damian Marino

Press Release Email: contact@consumerscompanion.com

Phone: +14708238160











This news has been published for the above source. ConsumersCompanion [ID=16174]

KISS PR PRODUCT REVIEWER COMPENSATION DISCLOSURE

Pursuant to the Federal Trade Commission's guidance of the public in conducting its affairs in conformity with legal requirements comprised in 16 C.F.R. § 255 et seq. on the use of endorsements and testimonials in advertising, this Product Reviewer Compensation Disclosure is provided by KissPR.com LLC and its affiliated entities (hereinafter referred to collectively as “KISS PR”). This disclosure applies to content displayed on all mobile, desktop, and other online versions of KISS PR’s websites and to those of KISS PR’s distribution partners (hereinafter referred to collectively as “the Websites”) and is provided for the purpose of disclosing the nature of the connection between KISS PR and product reviewers, advertisers, sponsors, endorsers, and other third-parties whose advertisements, sponsorships, endorsements, testimonials, opinions, or other product-related or service-related statements or reviews may appear on the Websites (hereinafter referred to as an "Product Reviewer").

This Product Reviewer Compensation Disclosure is either posted on the Websites or is accessible via a weblink contained in a post or article distributed via one or more of the Websites in order to disclose to you that in consideration of payment of monetary and other compensation from a Product Reviewer, KISS PR sells various advertising, sponsorships, and marketing campaigns that are featured on one or more of the Websites.

There is a financial connection related to some of the products or services mentioned, reviewed, or recommended on the Websites between KISS PR and the Product Reviewer that owns, markets, or sells such product or service. If you decide to purchase a product or service featured on one or more of the Websites, KISS PR will not receive compensation related to that purchase from a Product Reviewer but may receive a one-time fee from the Product Reviewer for posting or distributing the product review on or via the Websites.

Further, KISS PR may post or otherwise promote on the Websites content, including editorial content, which may feature third-party products and services (a "Featured Product"). This content may contain weblinks to third-party owned or operated web sites where you can purchase Featured Product (“Product Link”). If you click on a Product Link and then purchase a Featured Product on the linked web site, KISS PR may receive compensation from the third-party offering the Featured Product.

Weblinks on the Websites featuring a Featured Product may be added to posts or articles that are not identified on the Websites as comprising or containing paid or sponsored content. In such case, a disclosure statement about the Featured Product and the compensation that KISS PR might receive in connection with its purchase by you will be included in such posts or articles. Further, third-party advertisements may be posted on the Websites. Each time you click on such an advertisement, KISS PR may receive compensation from the third-party advertiser, even if you do not purchase any product or service from that third-party.

While KISS PR may receive compensation in connection with your purchase of a Featured Product as described above, KISS PR will, subject to the disclaimer of liability set forth below, endeavor to ensure that product or service endorsements appearing in the Websites or in posts or articles distributed via the Websites reflect the honest opinions, findings, beliefs, or experiences of the Product Reviewer as they relate to such product or service. If you have any complaint or concern relating to the content of any such post or article, including alleged infringement of any intellectual property rights, you should address your complaint or concern directly to the Product Reviewer.

NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES ; NON-RELIANCE . EXCEPT FOR ANY EXPRESS REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES CONTAINED IN THIS DISCLOSURE STATEMENT, NEITHER KISS PR NOR ANY OTHER PERSON ON KISS PR’S BEHALF HAS MADE OR MAKES ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EITHER ORAL OR WRITTEN, WHETHER ARISING BY LAW, COURSE OF DEALING, COURSE OF PERFORMANCE, USAGE, TRADE, OR OTHERWISE, ALL OF WHICH ARE EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED, AND YOU ACKNOWLEDGE THAT YOU HAVE NOT RELIED UPON ANY REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY MADE BY KISS PR OR ANY OTHER PERSON ON KISS PR’S BEHALF, EXCEPT AS SPECIFICALLY PROVIDED IN THIS DISCOSURE STATEMENT.

DISCLAIMER OF LIABILITY . IN NO EVENT SHALL KISS PR BE LIABLE OR RESPONSIBLE TO YOU OR ANY OTHER PERSON FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, LOST PROFITS OR LOST OPPORTUNITIES, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES IN ADVANCE AND REGARDLESS OF THE CAUSE OF ACTION UPON WHICH ANY SUCH CLAIM IS BASED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIM ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANYOF THE CONTENT, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, AUDIO, PHOTOGRAPHS, AND VIDEOS, OF OR THE ACCURACY OF ANY STATEMENT MADE IN OR OMITTED FROM ANY ADVERTISEMENT, SPONSORSHIP, ENDORSEMENT, TESTIMONIAL, OPINION, OR OTHER PRODUCT-RELATED OR SERVICE-RELATED STATEMENT OR REVIEW APPEARING IN THE WEBSITES OR IN ANY POST OR ARTICLE DISTRIBUTED VIA THE WEBSITES.



Media Contact Website: [KISS PR Brand Story PressWire] - Email: Media@kisspr.com







Attachment