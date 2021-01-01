New York City, NY, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With age, the problem of tinnitus becomes prevalent among people. Even the young population suffers from tinnitus and it may be due to a dysfunctional circulatory system or physical injury. There are various treatments available for tinnitus like medicines, hearing aids, physical therapies, and removal of wax, but according to the sufferers, the problem persists. Alarmingly, some medications seem to increase tinnitus. There is an anti-tinnitus nutritional supplement called Synapse XT that is causing ripples in the market. The manufacturers claim that this supplement boosts the body from the inside and eliminates tinnitus completely.

About Synapse XT

Synapse XT is a natural supplement containing ingredients that are beneficial for people suffering from tinnitus. The makers claim that this supplement provides the people suffering from the symptoms of tinnitus with all necessary nutrition that can supercharge the nerves causing tinnitus. The patients suffering from this health issue recover from hearing loss associated with tinnitus and also the hissing sounds decrease considerably. The users have even stopped taking medicines or using hearing aids after supplementing with Synapse XT. The manufacturers have mentioned all the ingredients with the proportions on the label of the bottle so that the users know what they are taking.

Ingredients

Juniper Berry - This ingredient acts on the toxins accumulated in the body and removes the age-related slowdown. It contains rutin and luteolin that are the two renowned flavonoids acting as organic antioxidants and prevent inflammations, oxidative stress, and radical damage that may be caused by age, injury, or other reasons. It also prevents the buildup of toxins in the body and positively affects cognition and memory (1).

Hawthorn Berry - Hawthorn berries lower the inflammation in the body cells due to natural aging and curb neural damage. The ingredient also helps in boosting immunity. It also amplifies the benefits of hibiscus extract (2).

Extract of Green tea - Green Tea Extract is an antioxidant that calms the nerves, provides nutrients to the brain, and maintains healthy blood pressure and cholesterol levels. So, it reverses tinnitus and also prevents many other chronic diseases (3).

Hibiscus extract - Hibiscus is a natural antioxidant that can reduce tinnitus. It reverses the degeneration of nerve cells and helps in new cell production. It also enhances liver health, cures different types of cancer, reduces blood pressure. The supplement protects the body from probable microbial invasion (4).

Garlic - Garlic is used in manufacturing many traditional medicines that cure many heart diseases and helps in blood circulation. One cause of tinnitus is a poor circulatory system, addressed by garlic present in Synapse XT. It also naturally heals the harms due to free radicals and oxidative stress. It enhances cognitive function and prevents hearing loss (5).

Vitamin C - Vitamin C helps develop new cells in the body, repair damaged organs, and improve its immune system. So, after the other ingredients heal the cells and reduce tinnitus, Vitamin C prevents further damages. It also helps in iron absorption, bone density, and collagen formation.

Vitamin B complex - Vitamin B complex consists of many Vitamin B variants that have different functions. It enhances memory power, slows down the aging of the brain, reduces stress, and enhances energy levels.

Magnesium - This is an important mineral that maintains the healthy functioning of the brain. The supplement relieves stress, controls blood pressure, and maintains body and brain coordination. It also reduces inflammation in the nerve cells and lowers insulin resistance.

How Does the Synapse XT Work?

As stated by the manufacturers, Synapse XT is a unique nutritional formula that treats tinnitus from its roots. The effective ingredients of this supplement, like Juniper Berry, Hibiscus, Garlic, etc., are beneficial for several brain functions, including hearing and provide the required nutrients that are deficit in the patient's body. It repairs the neural damages and also prevents any more neural corrosions so that there is no permanent hearing loss or other chronic hearing disorders. The manufacturers claim that this supplement not only works on the nerves responsible for hearing but also improves brain functioning. The users find noticeable enhancements in cognitive abilities, focus, memory, and concentration.

Dosage

The manufacturers have mentioned all the natural constituents used in their nutritional supplements on the bottle. It is advised to take two capsules daily with a glass of water to boost nutrients to the damaged nerve cells causing tinnitus. No special diet restriction needs to be followed while using Synapse XT, only the manufacturers advise the users to follow a healthy diet plan and accompany with a moderate exercise routine.

Is it Safe to Use the Synapse XT?

As stated on the bottle, all-natural ingredients are used in this nutritional supplement that has multiple health benefits. No preservatives or chemical ingredients are used in Synapse XT, so it is safe for everyone. Still, pregnant women or people suffering from complicated medical conditions may consult their doctor before taking this supplement.

Benefits of the Synapse XT

All-natural and safe product - This is a fully natural supplement with no side effects and can be taken for a long duration to get lasting benefits.

Heals the Damaged Nerves - It provides the body with all the essential nutrients that can reverse the damages caused to the nerves due to aging.

Affordable Way of Treating Tinnitus - Compared to medications, surgery, hearing aids, and other treatments for treating tinnitus, Synapse XT is very affordable.

Easy-To-Use - This is a very easy to use supplement that requires no restrictions to be followed.

Improves Brain Functions - The ingredients boost brain functioning and improve cognitive abilities, focus, memory, and concentration.

Prevents Brain Degeneration - It prevents age-related brain diseases like dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

Pricing Policy

Synapse XT is available in one bottle (30 days' supply), three bottles (90 days' supply), and six-bottle packs (180 days' supply) and the manufacturers charge $69 for one bottle, $177 for three bottles, and $294 for six bottles. All the packs are shipped free of cost by the manufacturer.

Money-Back Guarantee and Refund Policy

The manufacturers give a 60-day money-back guarantee with all the orders. All the unhappy customers get the chance to return the used or unused bottles of Synapse XT and claim a refund. The customer care of the company helps the customers who chose to return and claim money-back.

FAQs

What is the time taken for Synapse XT to show its effects?

Before providing an answer, it must be understood that every individual is different and any supplement works differently on each person. Synapse XT is not an exception. It contains all-natural ingredients so anyone can safely consume it. Some users start noticing the results in three months and others in a lesser time.

Is a doctor's prescription required before using Synapse XT?

No, as it is a natural supplement and not a medicine, so a doctor's prescription is not required to buy Synapse XT. Still, the manufacturer has suggested that pregnant women and people taking medications can consult their physicians before buying this supplement.

Does Synapse XT cause drowsiness?

No, this nutritional supplement does not contain any chemical or banned substance that can cause drowsiness. The manufacturers claim that it contains all organic ingredients and have listed them with the quantities on the bottle. The users are advised to take two capsules in the morning for the best effects. While the ingredients work to repair the nerve damages causing tinnitus, the users feel energetic and fresh.

Does the Synapse XT have any side effects?

Synapse XT consists of all-natural ingredients with enormous health benefits. It doesn't have any additives, preservatives, or chemicals. This formula contains only nutrients, vitamins, and minerals and is free of side effects. It is not recommended for use by is people below 18 years of age. A pregnant woman or a nursing mother should also consult a doctor before taking this supplement.

Does consuming Synapse XT require any fixed diet?

No, the consumption of Synapse XT any fixed diet. The user needs to take a normal healthy diet and follow a regular moderate exercise schedule to get the maximum and faster benefits from this supplement.

Conclusion

More than 15% of the human population suffers from tinnitus, and many believe that this disease cannot be treated. The reason is that the available treatments provide only temporary relief from the buzzing sound in the ears, but recurrence of the disease is quite common. But this is a myth as claimed by the formulators of Synapse XT. As per their statement, this natural product contains effective ingredients that can reverse tinnitus and prevent further attacks of this irritating disease. Some users have reaped some other benefits from this supplement, including improved brain functioning.

