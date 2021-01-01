Las Vegas,, Jan. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a Market Saturated with Misleading Claims, Life X-Cel Offers Transparency and Unmatched Quality to Those Seeking to Feel Their Best

(Las Vegas, Nevada) - When it comes to CBD and wellness products, quality is King. Historically, the CBD industry has been saturated with companies who do not disclose the quality of their products or use lower quality carrier oils which do not offer the additional benefits you would expect from a CBD broad-spectrum product. For those struggling with physical, mental, or psychological ailments; confidence in quality to aid them in gaining a better quality of life should be essential. Life X-Cel Premium Broad-Spectrum CBD is on a mission to equip customers with confidence through transparency, trust, and the purest of natural ingredients.

Life X-Cel products contain all the natural compounds such as CBG, CBD, and terpenes from the whole hemp plant, amplifying the health benefits CBD offers individuals. Implementing hempseed oil as a carrier allows for a powerhouse formula with essential fatty acids, linoleic acid (omega-6), and alpha-linolenic acid (omega-3) which offers consumers a high quality effective wellness product with additional health benefits.

Used for chronic pain, insomnia, sports therapy, anxiety, depression, and so much more, Life X-Cel products are all-natural, non-GMO, include NO THC, are USA made and certified for safety and purity by third-party lab results for 100% transparency to the consumer.

Life X-Cel products include:

CBD Tincture Oil - 500mg, 1000mg, or 1500mg (natural peppermint flavor) Price range: 39.99-99.95

CBD Pet Tincture - 250mg, (natural salmon flavor) Price: 24.95

CBD Extra Strength Topical Salve - 1000mg, used for topical aches and pains Price: 49.99

CBD Capsules (coming 2021)

CBD Gummies (coming 2021)

CBD Rejuvenating Beauty Cream (coming 2021)

When pain, discomfort, or anxiety wreak havoc on daily life, the last thing customers want to worry about is if their supplement is safe or effective. Life X-Cel has crashed into the CBD market to become a guiding light in a sea of uncertainty. Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to helping the public live their life to the fullest; the Life X-Cel purpose-driven vision has come to fruition.

To learn more about Life X-Cel, please visit: https://lifex-cel.com/

About Life X-Cel

Life X-Cel is a US-based CBD company dedicated to the transparency of process and top-tier quality. Offering all-natural broad-spectrum CBD tincture oil products, Life X-Cel has all of their products tested by third-party labs offering their certificate of analysis to remain transparent to their customer base. Founded in 2018, the vision for Life X-Cel grew out of personal struggle. Co-Founder Dean Zaccagnini, with a background in health manufacturing, struggled with chronic back pain for years. Knowing that the CBD industry is full of misinformation and misleading claims, Dean and his two business partners sought to manufacture a top-tier product with 100% transparency. Ultimately becoming a name in the industry that consumers can unequivocally trust in their journey to improve their quality of life through natural products.

Dean Zaccagnini



Website: https://lifex-cel.com/

Facebook: @lifexcelcbd

Instagram: @lifexcelcbd

Twitter: @lifexcelcbd

For more information or press inquiries, please contact Dean Zaccagnini at support@lifex-cel.com or 1.800.360.4623

