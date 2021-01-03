Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from Saga Pure ASA (the "Company") dated 21 December 2020 regarding completion of a private placement of 30,000,000 new shares in the Company, raising gross proceeds of NOK 87 million (the "Private Placement").

The share capital increase pertaining to the Private Placement has been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The new registered share capital of the Company is NOK 4,391,498.31 divided by 439,149,831 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.01. However, please note that the share capital increase of NOK 300,000 resolved on 29 December 2020 has not yet been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises.

The new shares issued in the Private Placement will initially be issued on a separate ISIN, and will only be converted to the ordinary ISIN of the Company's shares following approval and publication of a listing prospectus. The new shares issued in the Private Placement will be delivered to Øystein Stray Spetalen in order to settle the share lending agreement entered into in connection with the Private Placement.

For further information, please contact:

CFO Espen Lundaas

+47 92 43 14 17

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



