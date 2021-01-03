NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Real Estate Disruptors began as a passion project of two innovators, Ralph DiBugnara and Eulogio Medina, and quickly grew into an exciting venture that just announced plans to launch a docu-series show. Their goal has always been to inspire those who are just starting out and to feature bright minds who are already doing great things, but with a twist: every feature they put forward has to be of an entrepreneur not just being good at what they do but making a positive impact on the world as well.





The new docu-series show will share the inspiring stories of successful entrepreneurs sharing their tactics, strategies, and mindsets that got them where they are. “Our goal is to inspire people thinking of starting or finding themselves at the initial stages,” the creators share.

Separating Reality From Social Media

When it comes to show business, it’s often hard to separate reality from social media. The Disruptors Network has made it their mission to present authentic, beneficial stories to their viewers. “We want to showcase two things: the impact that successful entrepreneurs are having on millions of people as well as the exact steps to get there so that people can see what’s possible,” they explain.

The show will feature an impressive roster, including the founders, Ralph DiBugnara and Eulogio Medina, as well as Anthony Lolli, Raphael Vargas, Sickamore, Hovain, Vanessa DeLeon, Lynn Hazan, Anthony Delgado, Paul Getter, and Luke and Jordan Lintz. “All of our guests have one thing in common: they started out with virtually nothing. Nothing was given to them; they had to work for everything they achieved, and we want to get across the message that anything is possible with a strong work ethic and perseverance,” the Disruptors team says.

To date, the organization has been featured on a number of reputable outlets, such as CNBC, Forbes, CBS News, and FOX Business. The secret to this success lies in the fact that viewers like to see not only the fame and fortune but also the struggle that aspiring entrepreneurs have been through in order to get to where they are today. Considering this, the new show is expected to be a hit across multiple platforms.

Viewers can expect to witness 100% authenticity, as nothing in the show will be scripted. “Our viewers will find out the real stories of failure, success, inspiration, and all that goes with building a business from the ground up,” the creators say.

The show will premiere on January 21, 2021, with new episodes airing once a week. Viewers can tune in via YouTube, Roku, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and the Disruptors Network app, free of charge.

