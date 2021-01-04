Oslo, 4 January 2021: Yara has entered into an agreement with Libya’s National Oil Corporation (“NOC”) and the Libyan Investment Authority (“LIA”) on 31 December 2020 to divest its full ownership interest in the Libyan Norwegian Fertiliser Company (“LIFECO”).



Yara’s full legal ownership interest in LIFECO together with all economic rights and all obligations and liabilities attaching or relating thereto are transferred to NOC as of 31 December 2020.